We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Twisted Detached House / Phidias Indonesia

Twisted Detached House / Phidias Indonesia

Save this project
Twisted Detached House / Phidias Indonesia

© Andreaswidi© Andreaswidi© Andreaswidi© Andreaswidi+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  • Architects: Phidias Indonesia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andreaswidi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, Toto, Alderon, Conwood, Philips, Roman Granite, Taco
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a corner site, this house has two facades with one additional facade facing the corner. In general, this house provides a variety of spatial experiences that are well interpreted both in the plans and in the built form. 

Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi

In the plans, the first-floor plan consists of a living room, dining room, one-bedroom, and compact inner court to maintain the natural light penetrating into the house. The second-floor plan, which is crossing above them, has three more bedrooms and two bathrooms. Those rooms have exclusive access to the small rooftop on the third floor.

Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi
Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi

In the built form or façade, the site's corner is emphasized by twisting the second floor to follow the corner axis, creating a "detached" box apart from the first floor. There is a  black box massing on the second floor, crossing the site towards the corner. Each structural column has been aligned to hold the twisted massing on the second floor without interfering with the spatial quality of the first floor. It becomes a significant corner statement of the house that created to be “detached” or separate from overall massing, but still one integrated composition. 

Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi
Save this picture!
Front Elevation
Front Elevation
Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi

Apart from the corner strategy, this house has also a rich yet balanced combination of building materials and colors. By using terracotta rooster combined with textured white wall, some wood accent, and black color for the statement, this house presents a monumental dynamic masterpiece in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Andreaswidi
© Andreaswidi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Phidias Indonesia
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Twisted Detached House / Phidias Indonesia" 04 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974471/twisted-detached-house-phidias-indonesia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream