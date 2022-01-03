We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Dai / Opensite architecture studio

House in Dai / Opensite architecture studio

Save this project
House in Dai / Opensite architecture studio

© Taku Hata© Taku Hata© Taku Hata© Taku Hata+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hidaka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an atelier of a climbing pants designer and his family’s house.

They lived in Tokyo, but they wanted to raise their daughter freely and he wanted a bigger atelier. So he decided to move to the local area. Their request is a house open to the surrounding landscape and living comfortably in a space without partitions.

Save this picture!
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

The concept of this project is "how to open" to the surrounding landscape. It was important that not only the view is open, but it is open as an experience. Therefore, a wide and flexible use concrete floor was created around the atelier on the first floor. There is also space for bouldering. And, there is also a balcony on the second floor that looks like an extension of the living room. In Japan, nature is not an object to control, but an object to feel and experience the wind and scent.

Save this picture!
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

About how to partition the room, the bedroom is hidden behind a semi-circular closet, and the bathroom is hidden behind the kitchen and storage. Inside and outside the house, indoor private space and semi-private space, In both cases, I thought about hiding only the private area without breaking the continuity.

Save this picture!
Sections and Elevations
Sections and Elevations
Save this picture!
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

To realize the continuous space as described above, I want to reduce the number of pillars as much as possible in order. Therefore, the two rows in the center of the grid are made into a truss structure, and there is connected to the horizontal line on the outer circumference of the building with rafters. A large three-dimensional curved roof has been created that smoothly spreads while capturing the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

For the truss structure, the part where the tensile force works is a long bolt of 12φ so that it becomes a light structure. The independent pillars that stand on the concrete floor have the connection part as the original steel parts, and only the 21.7φ steel pipe can be seen.

Save this picture!
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Opensite architecture studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Dai / Opensite architecture studio" 03 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974457/house-in-dai-opensite-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream