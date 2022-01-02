House on the Edge / Taller Diez 05

+ 27

Director: Manuel Herrera Gil

Collaborator: Francisco Dorado

Structure And Foundations: Carlos Caballero

City: Punta Roca Partida

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the junction of the Sierra de San Andrés, Veracruz and a few meters from the shore of the sea in the Gulf of Mexico, the house on the edge seeks to prioritize the views and the environment as an initial design phase, opening towards the natural landscape, within a living space of 140 m2.

The architectural scheme rises from creating a patio protected by three fronts, due to the changing climatic conditions of the area, despite being a tropical climate, directing the main view of the open house towards a cliff, Rocapartida, where the landscape of the Sierra mountain merges with the sea; It is precisely this topographic accident that gives the house its main geometry, a solid volume that sits on the landscape, framed by the vegetation of the area.

The access to the house is complex, for this reason, it was decided to carry out the construction with simple materials, easy to transfer, which would allow it to be carried out properly; Taking advantage of the 360-degree views, the entire roof is part of a habitable terrace where you can see, at different times of the day, the changing landscape and the unbeatable views of the environment.