We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Toulouse ZAC Saint-Martin Residential Complex / Aldric Beckmann Architectes

Toulouse ZAC Saint-Martin Residential Complex / Aldric Beckmann Architectes

Save this project
Toulouse ZAC Saint-Martin Residential Complex / Aldric Beckmann Architectes

© Laurent Gueneau© Laurent Gueneau© Laurent Gueneau© Laurent Gueneau+ 47

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Toulouse, France
  • Design Team:Ana Gutiérrez Díez, Mai Huong Nguyen, Juliette Chapelier
  • Client:Éclisse Promotion
  • Building Regulations Consultant:BTP Consultants
  • Safety And Health Protection Coordinator:MC2 Ingénierie
  • Land Surveyor:Cabinet Vailles
  • Geotechnician:Terrefort
  • Operational Project Management:Operational Project Management: EEC31
  • Semi Public Company:Oppidea Toulouse Metropole
  • Town Planner:Sathy Architecture Urbanisme,
  • Collaborator:City of Toulouse: General Management Delegate for Public Spaces / Delegation for Territorial Planning 
  • Fluids Engineering:Occinergy
  • City:Toulouse
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau

Text description provided by the architects. The project’s location, as a gate to the future Ramassiers neighborhood to come, and in between two landscaped spaces, is the foundation of the design thinking process. If architecture is the art of playing with the constraints, then this block is a smart composition of nowadays’ stakes. Our goal is to create a landscaped object that is cohesive with the surrounding greenery, as well as existing patterns and the Concerted Urban Development Zone as a whole. A preexisting dovecote has been preserved and entirely revamped, so that common spaces can be developed around this. It can work as a central link to a particular historical memory.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau
Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau

The project settles itself around the following principles:

- Create a green Oasis through gardens forming the heart of the block and green facades.

- Making up an innovative shape for the plot plan:
The 63 dwellings of the project are shared between six independent plots that have various heights. The two buildings, which include the collective housings, form a build-up street edge. They offer single-family homes on top of their roof, which resonates with the scale of the backyard’s smaller plots.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

- Concentrate vertical circulation around one main exterior point:
Two main buildings are connected by elevated pathways, giving each apartment access from the elevator and the shared exterior staircase. We optimize circulation area and liberate space on the ground to transform it into more common spaces to use. These saved spaces connect to the exterior of the housings.
This move allows the project to reduce the material consumption and frame it into controlled and reasonable costs.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau

- Use sourced material and sustainable constructing methods that are mastered by local businesses:
The structure is based on honeycomb bricks. The low-cost and high performance offered by this method of construction help to manage the buildings to align to a certain sustainable quality - Qualitel BBC Effinergie, Patrimoine Habitat & Environnement.

- The challenge of working with a Concerted Urban Zone – the Saint Martin du Touch Zone’s case in the West of Toulouse – intersecting various densities

Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau
Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau

Ramassiers’ District is located close to economic hubs, and business areas that try to supplement an already strong aviation activity. The whole urban zone is 160 acres and is accessible from the Arc-en-Ciel ring road and line C. The project emulates a highly strategic location that is in the process of gaining attractive connectivity to the existing public network.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau
Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau
Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau

The West side of the project dialogue with the residential area composed of single-family homes. The program aims to align different situations (individual, medium, and collective dwellings), by gradually densifying the type of design along the west to east direction. The link between the two programmatic strips, residential and business areas, is made in the heart of the urban development zone, which is also the center of a large open park along the North-South axis. The continuity of a green landscape, the transversal relationship of the program, and neighborhood culture will deliver a great place to live and bind people through social activities on a larger scale.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau

The plot of the project, included in the extensive urban development zone, is establishing an entirely new urban entity. The site is framed on the East by the central park and a dead-end road connecting the project to the local train station of the Ramassier. The North is where the future pedestrian path will extend, and a classified wood is outlining the South of our plot.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Gueneau
© Laurent Gueneau

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:St - Martin - du - Touch, Toulouse, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aldric Beckmann Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Toulouse ZAC Saint-Martin Residential Complex / Aldric Beckmann Architectes" 02 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974415/toulouse-zac-saint-martin-residential-complex-aldric-beckmann-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream