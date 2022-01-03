We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Wicker House / Shaygan Gostar Architectural Group

Wicker House / Shaygan Gostar Architectural Group

Wicker House / Shaygan Gostar Architectural Group

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nur, Iran
  Architects: Shaygan Gostar Architectural Group
  Area:  50
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Parham Taghioff
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: WINTECH, tmawood
  Lead Architect: Pedram Shaygan
  Collaborator:Ata Alla
  Architects:Shaygan Gostar Architectural Group
  City:Nur
  Country:Iran
© Parham Taghioff
Text description provided by the architects. Mazandaran local architecture in the Northern district of Iran which has been affected by climate conditions has evolved and developed over time. Local architecture originates in districts where villagers settled. This architecture regarding the structure was completely dependent on nature - that is to say, for the construction of a building, all the components of the architecture natively have been prepared from the nature of the local region.

© Parham Taghioff
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
© Parham Taghioff
The employer’s demand is to create a space conforming to the local architecture while having a new view and experience of the space. The project was going to be built on a site near the agricultural land and after surveying the site, a place overlooking the dam and the surrounding landscape has been selected for this purpose.

© Parham Taghioff
Diagram 08
Diagram 08

The final cover of the cabin was thatch and clay and straw (A type of plant fiber which has been used to cover the roofs of rural houses) for proper coordination with the background and maintaining the available space so that it can be in harmony with the rural houses left from the past. The long gable roof has been used at cabin form to be close to the rural housing typology.

© Parham Taghioff
