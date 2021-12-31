Shaer Mohammad Para Jame Mosque / 3 Points Consultant

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Religious Architecture, Mosque, Community
Khankhanabad, Bangladesh
  • Associate Architect:Tanveer Hasan
  • Junior Architect:Mithu Hossain
  • Structure Engineer:Mohammad Kowsur Hasan
  • City:Khankhanabad
  • Country:Bangladesh
© Maruf Raihan
Text description provided by the architects. The main idea is to design an open and transparent space within a basic form where people can find peace and relate themselves to their surroundings. As we believe “Honesty, Transparency, and Openness bring Peace of Mind.”- Dalai Lama

© Maruf Raihan
Plan - Ground Floor
© Maruf Raihan
Section
© Maruf Raihan
The mosque is at West Raichota which is a remote coastal area almost 40 km south of Chittagong. The mosque was an essential demand as the single-story almost 35 years old mosque was severely affected by flood several times and lost its usability. The mosque is surrounded by an existing two-story Koumi Madrasa and a family graveyard at the south, and another graveyard at the north and at west a pond and a typical shelter house cum primary school, which is one of the inspirations for the formal expression of the mosque.

© Maruf Raihan
Users generally enter from the east alongside an open green space, usually used as a playfield for the Madrasa students and additional space for Eid Jamat, where there was a small pond earlier. A new large pond is introduced at the north with a ghat for taking ablution and bath. The mosque is also connected with a rear entry from the west.

© Maruf Raihan
Plan - Site
Being a coastal area the mosque is designed on a raised platform with a frontal plaza used for additional prayer space and social activity. The main hall is open and transparent for that natural light and cross ventilation are ensured. The windows flood the space with daylight. Outside family graveyard and inner prayer hall both create a spiritual bench line between the present life and afterworld. Repetitive vertical walls act as fin which cut the glair while jail (perforated) wall filters light and creates a beautiful texture of light and shadows. The geometric pattern of the jail (perforated) wall is created with continuous flipping of the custom-made R.C.C. blocks. A single block is designed with five arms around a pentagon with another five holes, which reflect the magnificent number ‘five’ in Islam. Five pillars of Islam, five times prayer in a day, and five Kalimas. 

© Maruf Raihan
A double-height volume with a glass roof is created at the area for Imam and mihrab which visually connects the upper level with the lower. Mihrab is decorated with a wooden veneer panel with a bookshelf creates an additional focus. This double-height space with a glass roof invites sky and rain and creates a sense in the middle of the limit and infinite.    

© Maruf Raihan
Project location

Address:Khankhanabad,Banshkhali,chittagong, Khankhanabad, Bangladesh

3 Points Consultant
