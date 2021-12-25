We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. Sweden
  5. Head Office and Showroom CAIA Cosmetics / CJ Studio

Head Office and Showroom CAIA Cosmetics / CJ Studio

Save this project
Head Office and Showroom CAIA Cosmetics / CJ Studio
Save this picture!
© Emil Fagander
© Emil Fagander

© Emil Fagander© Emil Fagander© Emil Fagander© Emil Fagander+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail Interiors
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Interior Designers: CJ Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  660
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Emil Fagander
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artek, Ferm Living, Glas Italia, HAY, La Cividina, Massproductions, Occhio, VitrA, Andreau World, FLOS, Friends & Founders, Møbel Copenhagen, Ogeborg, Swedese
  • Lead Architects: Charlotta Skog, Jonna Flordal, Alva Karasalo Dahlbäck
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Emil Fagander
© Emil Fagander
Save this picture!
© Emil Fagander
© Emil Fagander

Text description provided by the architects. CJ studio has transformed an entire floor of a 1970s office building into a showroom, head office, and studio for the Swedish make-up and skincare brand CAIA Cosmetics. The interior design focus on creating an extraordinary, candy-colored yet professional space to represent CAIA and enhance the experience of their brand. The color palette and concept are inspired by the company's identity, its products, and visual language.

Save this picture!
© Emil Fagander
© Emil Fagander

The program is divided into two parts. A showroom part with a photo studio, styling and make-up station, a room for content creation, and a lounge. The interior in this part of the space is white, sharp, calm, and crispy with the exception of a bright pink dressing room and a grand table in white oiled oak specifically designed and manufactured for this project, serving as a station for styling and makeup for photoshoots. 

Save this picture!
© Emil Fagander
© Emil Fagander
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Emil Fagander
© Emil Fagander

The second part is the office space with four meeting rooms, two open office spaces, a kitchen, a lounge, and two offices. This part takes up approximately two-thirds of the 660 square-meter space and is divided from the showroom and studio by a generous and welcoming entrance lounge. The conference rooms have individual color schemes of pastel green, blue, purple, and silver.

Save this picture!
© Emil Fagander
© Emil Fagander

These rooms as well as certain colorful objects and elements throughout the office have a scenographic feel and stand out in contrast to the otherwise minimalistic yet sharp interior. The idea is for the interior to work as a backdrop for the products and the creativity of the office.

Save this picture!
© Emil Fagander
© Emil Fagander

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stockholm, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CJ Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSweden
Cite: "Head Office and Showroom CAIA Cosmetics / CJ Studio" 25 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974188/head-office-and-showroom-caia-cosmetics-cj-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream