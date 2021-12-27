We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Jardín Agua Zarca / TANAT

Jardín Agua Zarca / TANAT

Jardín Agua Zarca / TANAT
© Diego Rivero Borrell

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential Architecture, Small Scale, Detail
  • Architects: TANAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell

In January 2021, Diego Rivero Borrell from the TANAT studio was invited to do a 6-week residency at Casa Wabi. The approach was to carry out an art project for the children of the primary school of the brick community of Agua Zarca:

Axonometría conjunto
Axonometría conjunto

Jardín Agua Zarca is a space where the brick-making vocation of Agua Zarca's parents is reconfigured into a space for their children, in the community's primary school.

© Diego Rivero Borrell
Aparejo 1
Aparejo 1
© Diego Rivero Borrell
Aparejo 4
Aparejo 4
© Diego Rivero Borrell
Aparejo 6
Aparejo 6
© Diego Rivero Borrell

It grows under four neem trees, always perennial; an atmosphere that allows the existence of new forms and brick fabrics that shape a new place where its function and use will be defined by those children who will appropriate it.

© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell

The only thing present is the brick, that primordial unit capable of creating infinite imaginative possibilities, especially for those children who grow up on the land of mud.

© Diego Rivero Borrell

TANAT
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureOtherSmall ScaleDetail
Cite: "Jardín Agua Zarca / TANAT" [Jardín Agua Zarca / TANAT] 27 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974184/jardin-agua-zarca-tanat> ISSN 0719-8884

