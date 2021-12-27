Jardín Agua Zarca / TANAT

+ 25

Architect In Charge : Diego Rivero Borrell

Design Team : Juan Pablo Rangel, Ana Paulina Navarrete

Clients: Casa Wabi

In January 2021, Diego Rivero Borrell from the TANAT studio was invited to do a 6-week residency at Casa Wabi. The approach was to carry out an art project for the children of the primary school of the brick community of Agua Zarca:

Jardín Agua Zarca is a space where the brick-making vocation of Agua Zarca's parents is reconfigured into a space for their children, in the community's primary school.

It grows under four neem trees, always perennial; an atmosphere that allows the existence of new forms and brick fabrics that shape a new place where its function and use will be defined by those children who will appropriate it.

The only thing present is the brick, that primordial unit capable of creating infinite imaginative possibilities, especially for those children who grow up on the land of mud.