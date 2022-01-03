We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. FROD Apartment / mome.estudio

FROD Apartment / mome.estudio

Save this project
FROD Apartment / mome.estudio
Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal

© hiperfocal© hiperfocal© hiperfocal© hiperfocal+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: mome.estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  86
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  hiperfocal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, JUNG, FARO Barcelona, Adobe, Hudson Reed
Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal

Text description provided by the architects. FROD gives the name to the refurbishment of a flat in the centre of Madrid. The project faced two great challenges: to redirect the light so that it would invade the entire apartment and to bring back its original character.

Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal
Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal
Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal
Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal
Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal

In order to do so, the pre-existing materials - hidden behind successive layers of interventions - were recovered while trying to ensure that the house would fully reflect the personality of its inhabitants. Existing elements such as brick pilasters, metal beams, and pillars have been restored to coexist with new materials selected because of the beauty of their imperfection, like polished concrete flooring and plastered walls. The new ensemble creates a space with its own character, where craftwork and materials whose charm and presence are intensified with the passage of time are highlighted.

Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal

As the house is located on the first floor with a small inner courtyard, natural light was blocked by a fragmented and not very fluid layout. To overcome this issue, besides altering the original design, the project incorporates a mirrored wall strategically placed so that it can bounce and redistribute natural light from both east and west. The user's needs implied that artificial lighting also played an important role in the development of the project. Different types of LEDs bring about diverse light ambiances, transforming the spaces according to their use.

Save this picture!
© hiperfocal
© hiperfocal

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
mome.estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailSpain
Cite: "FROD Apartment / mome.estudio" [Vivienda FROD / mome.estudio] 03 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974130/frod-apartment-momstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream