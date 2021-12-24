We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Island Kitchen Home / G architects studio

The Island Kitchen Home / G architects studio

© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Tokorozawa, Japan
  • Architects: G architects studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daisuke Shima
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Neufurniture works
  • Lead Architect: Ryohei Tanaka, Kazuki Nishimura
  • Construction: Housewell
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural design site is a one-space, duplex apartment located on the outskirts of Tokyo, about an hour away from the city centre. The apartment building was developed in the 1980s, during Japan’s high economic growth period, as part of a 20-building development project. These buildings are located in front of the train station. 

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Renovated Plan
Renovated Plan
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The clients are a couple in their 30s with two cats, whose parents live in the same building. The couple wanted to move closer to their parents by embracing the remote-work lifestyle prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

It’s a four-story building in which we adopted a wall-type reinforced concrete construction method. The third and fourth floor come with a duplex maisonette. We transformed the smaller areas - which were previously divided by concrete walls - and created a larger, continuous space, decorated with furniture, curtains, and other finishing materials.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

One specific example is the 40-year-old stain that was previously quite visible on the main frame. The angled masking tape paint finish has made the concrete frame look softer and the stain has thus become less visible. The lines have been painted in the same angle as the stairs. 

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Diagram
Diagram
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The island kitchen is the centerpiece, bringing together all the spaces that were previously spread apart. As a result of the pandemic, family members, who previously lived separate lives under the same roof, have begun to come together, wanting to live closer with each other. We wanted to reflect this social situation in our concept, with the island kitchen symbolizing the concept.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Project location

Address:Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan

Cite: "The Island Kitchen Home / G architects studio" 24 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974097/the-island-kitchen-home-g-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

