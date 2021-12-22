Hagius Sports Studio / Gonzalez Haase Architects

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. With Hagius, the two brothers Nicolas and Timothy Hagius set out to create a sports studio in which mind and body are ultimately connected. The 600 m2 space located in a historic post office from 1902, was completely restored by Gonzalez Haase AAS in neutral interiors that mute the noise of modern-day.

To accommodate the holistic concept, in which light, sound and aroma stimulation is varied throughout the day to support the circadian rhythm, a design was implemented to play an active role in targeted prompts and removing external distractors. All elements deemed structurally unnecessary were removed to create two main axes that open up the view over the entire length of the building - from south to north and from west to east, crossing in the reception area. At either end of the central axis, a round matte stainless-steel panel with a diameter of 1.6 meters was installed to reflect light within the space. In the east, the circular back wall hosts a drinking fountain – in the west, sound equipment and custom incense installations.

Working with unfinished, raw materials like untreated aluminium, maple, granite, linen and burlap, the textured materiality and overall palette provides a wholly haptic experience to highlight the physical nature of the venue. The over 4-Meter-high walls are divided horizontally with varying textures of paint. The top grain finish diffuses light while the glossy lower half captures each movement initiated by the visitor, thus mimicking the flow of activity.

Keeping in step with a studio that is designed to help one return to their natural state, no hidden coatings or treated surfaces were used in the design. The colours of each material used have been preserved from either their natural origin or initial production. “We have created a form of complexity in a space that at first sight may look relatively simple due to the tranquillity it exudes. That complexity stems from unusual surfaces and an uncommon composition of materials,” Pierre Jorge Gonzalez explains.

Aesthetic distinctions are made between the various rooms offering specific training or treatment by employing materials and lighting to best support their function. Custom-made bio-dynamic lighting provides stimulating and relaxing effects throughout the space by simultaneously emitting cool and warm light, each level adjustable according to the time of day or training type. Unlike industry-typical bio- dynamic fixtures, the two lighting temperatures first mix within the space rather than at the source. Similarly, a thin isolation layer covering the entire ceiling in a metallic film creates a cool silver reflection from one side of the light track and a warm gold from the other.

Custom-made elements, such as grids of polished stainless steel for boxing glove storage, serve as aesthetic solutions that blend function and interior. “It's like being in a chef's kitchen: if the equipment makes sense, if it's properly positioned and ergonomic, you sense it right away. Functionality can be beautiful”, says Pierre Jorge Gonzalez.