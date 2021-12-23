Punta Puertecillo House / Antonio Mundi

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Puertecillo seaside in the O'higgins Region, in a pine forest area near the beach with a slope and north orientation. The purpose of the project was to make a vacation cabin; minimalist and unpretentious, in order to respect the beauty of the landscape, its surroundings, and sea views, using materials originating in the area and being built entirely from local radiata pine.

The house has a total area of ​​100m2, configured as an absolutely symmetrical and regular volume. In the center of the project, there is a patio that separates the public places (living room and kitchen) from the private ones (bedrooms and bathrooms) and a perimeter route through an exterior corridor.

The structure of the house is meant to be visible, with modulation of 320cm in the east-west direction and a variable distance in the north-south direction. Inside, the free height is 280cm and its exterior is black in order to disguise its presence in the landscape and its vegetation.