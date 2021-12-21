We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Alzheimers Villa / NORD Architects

Alzheimers Villa / NORD Architects
© 11h45
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retirement
Dax, France
  • Clients :Département des Landes
  • Consultants :L’atelier Couleur, In Situ Ergonome
  • Engineering :Cesma, ACE, Energeco, Comeron, Cuisinorme, Cauros, Bet Hedont
  • City:Dax
  • Country:France
© 11h45
Text description provided by the architects. The number of people with dementia is on the rise in both Denmark and Europe. We are facing a welfare challenge that is going to develop, as the global number of elderly people increases. So how do we rise to the challenge and create built environments to accommodate the significant trends we are currently witnessing, while providing space for efficient, soothing, healing treatment?

© 11h45
NORD Architects have designed several dementia villages, including the Alzheimer’s Village in Dax, which is the first care home in France for people with dementia. NORD Architects have taken into account the individual residents, the health care staff, and the local culture and nature, so everyone, from relatives to researchers, will experience people – including those with dementia – living in an environment that prioritises dignified aging.

Landscape plan
Landscape plan

Recognisability creates continuity and a sense of belonging. Alzheimer’s Village in Dax is designed to create a safe environment, in which residents, relatives and health care professionals all get a feeling of well-being, which is also a major prerequisite for providing qualified care.

© 11h45
Recognisable surroundings, free from alienating or obstructive elements, are essential for leading a meaningful life. Alzheimer’s Village has integrated familiar functions within the complex – a grocer’s, a hairdresser’s, a restaurant and a market square – reminiscent of the residents’ previous lives in their neighbourhoods. 

© 11h45
Morten Gregersen, architect, and partner of NORD Architects, describes the need for recognisability in everyday life and architecture, as follows: “For people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, it is crucial that the environment is recognisable. It mustn’t feel challenging or disturb their cognitive abilities. That’s why this architecture also has an explicitly local feel, featuring elements from the local building style. The built environment provides a kind of cultural extension that alleviates the transition from living at home to living with a severe mental illness in an Alzheimer’s centre.”

© 11h45
Social interactions and recreational nature. The everyday connections, across generations, institutions, and the town, are essential when it comes to integrating the Alzheimer’s Village into the local environment and enhancing the sense of continuity and cohesion across different life patterns.

The architecture of Alzheimer’s Village caters to the needs of both communities and individuals, providing each resident with options that are reassuring and diverse. 

© 11h45
The complex is integrated with nature, transforming the existing landscape with its characteristic ancient pine trees to a recreational space, where residents can relax or go for a walk within the area. A path runs through the landscape, drawing its own loop, so none of the residents will experience dead ends or get lost along the way. 

© 11h45
The complex is grouped into four clusters, each housing around 30 residents who live in smaller ‘families’ with all the necessary facilities and outdoor spaces. 

© 11h45
Project location

Address:40100 Dax, France

Cite: "Alzheimers Villa / NORD Architects" 21 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973948/alzheimers-villa-nord-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

