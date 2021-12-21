We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. United Kingdom
  Feelings Library / CAUKIN Studio

Feelings Library / CAUKIN Studio

Feelings Library / CAUKIN Studio
© Aron Klein
© Aron Klein

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
London, United Kingdom
© Aron Klein
Text description provided by the architects. Following months of prolonged stress and uncertainty throughout the pandemic and the pressure at Christmas to feel connected and joyous can make this an even lonelier time. FEELINGS LIBRARY is a three-week immersive pop-up, designed to help us check in with our big, and sometimes messy feelings and connect with others within the creative space of a skip.

© Aron Klein
© Aron Klein
© Aron Klein
1 in 4 of us will experience mental health challenges in our lifetime, something that has been significantly impacted by the global pandemic. Challenges with our mental health can feel incredibly isolating but in reality, it’s something so many of us experience. FEELINGS LIBRARY creators are joining together to create a connective and immersive experience for the public to step inside to find connection and meaning in our shared experiences of being human. The library will give people a chance to connect with their own feelings and those of others through Self

Roof plan
Roof plan
Plan
Plan

Space-guided journals, in a way that helps explore and celebrate the universality and complexity of our feelings. Visitors, including children, will have the opportunity to exchange emotions, offload their worries and share their inner thoughts.

© Aron Klein
FEELINGS LIBRARY will be constructed using reusable as well as natural and sustainable materials. All elements will take on second life or decompose naturally. 

© Aron Klein
Project location

Address:Bishops Square & Market St, London EC2M 4AA, United Kingdom

CAUKIN Studio
Cite: "Feelings Library / CAUKIN Studio" 21 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973905/feelings-library-caukin-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

