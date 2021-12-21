Frederiksberg Allé 41 / Cobe

+ 8

Text description provided by the architects. Frederiksberg Allé 41 is a new addition to one of Copenhagen’s most prominent boulevards. It is home to a food and culture house including food stalls, workshops, and cultural facilities with an apartment building and a green inner courtyard above.

As the first of its kind in Denmark, the building itself is placed directly over one of Copenhagen’s new metro stations providing a vibrant entrance plaza for the station. Completing a vacant corner site along the historic boulevard of Frederiksberg Allé, it adapts to its immediate surroundings and enhances the unique cultural heritage of Frederiksberg.

The building on one hand fits in, and on the other hand, it stands out. In addition to becoming a new infrastructural node for public transport, Frederiksberg Allé 41 is also a social and cultural focal point in the neighborhood- with its food and cultural functions.

It is a new gateway to the neighborhood and its nearby theaters, museums, and parks, and also a generator of urban life, reinforcing Frederiksberg’s position as a vibrant and important destination within the Danish capital.