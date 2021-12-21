We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Denmark
  5. Frederiksberg Allé 41 / Cobe

Frederiksberg Allé 41 / Cobe

Save this project
Frederiksberg Allé 41 / Cobe
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST+ 8

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Cultural Center
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. Frederiksberg Allé 41 is a new addition to one of Copenhagen’s most prominent boulevards. It is home to a food and culture house including food stalls, workshops, and cultural facilities with an apartment building and a green inner courtyard above.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

As the first of its kind in Denmark, the building itself is placed directly over one of Copenhagen’s new metro stations providing a vibrant entrance plaza for the station. Completing a vacant corner site along the historic boulevard of Frederiksberg Allé, it adapts to its immediate surroundings and enhances the unique cultural heritage of Frederiksberg.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The building on one hand fits in, and on the other hand, it stands out. In addition to becoming a new infrastructural node for public transport, Frederiksberg Allé 41 is also a social and cultural focal point in the neighborhood- with its food and cultural functions.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

It is a new gateway to the neighborhood and its nearby theaters, museums, and parks, and also a generator of urban life, reinforcing Frederiksberg’s position as a vibrant and important destination within the Danish capital.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Frederiksberg, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cobe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCultural CenterDenmark
Cite: "Frederiksberg Allé 41 / Cobe" 21 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973897/frederiksberg-alle-41-cobe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream