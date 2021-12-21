Henning Larsen Reveals Proposal for Pujiang International Convention Centre

Henning Larsen revealed its proposal for an International Conference Center in Pujiang, China, that would help define a vibrant city centre with sustainability as its hallmark. Featuring a circular structure with an urban park at its core, the project is articulated around ten design strategies to achieve carbon neutrality and meet high well-being standards. The proposal is one of the winning projects of an international competition whose shortlist includes designs by Zaha Hadid Architect, GMP Architects, MVRDV and Swooding Architects.

Located on the central axis of Pujiang New Town, the conference centre building is a circular structure with a sloping roof facing Guangdong Lake. According to the designers, the shape is not only symbolic but is also more conducive to natural ventilation. The waterscape around the building anchors the project in the lake's environment. At the centre of the design lies an ecological park featuring water purification systems, diverse flora and fauna and various scientific education elements.

Around the main conference centre are a series of buildings with diverse programming that define a framework that echoes the traditional urban fabric of Chengdu. The network of porous streets that double as ventilation corridors helps mitigate the urban heat island effect. At the southeast edge of the site, a civic entre links the development to the surrounding cityscape, providing various amenities for the local community.

The project places sustainability at its core, incorporating design strategies meant to achieve carbon neutrality and zero water consumption, create a pleasant microclimate within the challenging climate of Puijang, as well as increase sustainable mobility and the provision of green infrastructure. "Attaining sustainability is not merely based on tracking carbon emission measurements but also relies on a holistic, viable integrated design that has a continuous and reliable operation. The foundation of this viable, sustainable design does not rest on expensive technical measures—fundamentally, it is about the creation of affordable and efficient sustainable buildings," says the design team, who sees the project as an opportunity to define zero-carbon living.