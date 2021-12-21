We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Neptunia House / Fábrica de casas

Neptunia House / Fábrica de casas

Neptunia House / Fábrica de casas

© Marcos Guiponi

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Neptunia, Uruguay
  • Architects: Fábrica de casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  818 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcos Guiponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sherwin-Williams, Bosch, CJ carpintería, FIVISA, Lyte iluminación, Maguinor Maderas, Pinturas Ulbrika, Sanitaria Maldonado, USG Uruguay, ZUM iluminación
  • Lead Architects: Celia Bentancur, Fernando Navarro
© Marcos Guiponi
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Neptunia is located 40 minutes from Montevideo, in Ciudad de la Costa. The quality standard in the design and finishes that were sought, and the difficulty in finding a specialized workforce there, advanced the project that the study was investigating; making transportable architecture.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Terrain with a steep slope and a powerful landscape of pine trees is the starting point. The access from the south and the sunlight from the north invite to an almost implicit double orientation. This led to the idea of implanting the house on the slope, making the most of the horizontal terrain for outdoor space and generating, indoors, the feeling of elevation among the pines.

© Marcos Guiponi
Plan
Plan
© Marcos Guiponi
Plant - Modules
Plant - Modules
© Marcos Guiponi
The house is developed as a single volume, with a sitting room, dining room, and kitchen, all integrated, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. All the spaces in the house have a double orientation. Optimizing sunlight and natural ventilation. It had to be safe since during working hours customers travel to Montevideo, for which the use of vertical lapacho posts was integrated into the design as security, together with the possibility of closing the house with an industrial sheet curtain.

© Marcos Guiponi
The exterior materiality has a conversation with the high maritime pine trees forest, large vertical trunks between which things happen, getting materialized in the black veneer alternating with the lapachos. Neptunia begins a path in our way of thinking and seeing architecture.

Project gallery

About this office
Fábrica de casas
Office

Cite: "Neptunia House / Fábrica de casas" [Casa Neptunia / Fábrica de casas] 21 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973886/neptunia-house-fabrica-de-casas> ISSN 0719-8884

