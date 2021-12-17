We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. House & Studio in Sant Feliu de Llobregat / andrea + joan arquitectes

House & Studio in Sant Feliu de Llobregat / andrea + joan arquitectes

Save this project
House & Studio in Sant Feliu de Llobregat / andrea + joan arquitectes
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Spain
  • Architects: andrea + joan arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  188
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, McNeel
  • Lead Architects: Andrea Capilla, Joan Martí
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Transformation of an old house into a studio-house, which combines the domestic and the productive reality in a set of vertically connected spaces. The house is part of the historic center of Sant Feliu de Llobregat which is composed of narrow and deep plots, occupied by single-family homes between party walls whose protected facades build the characteristic image of the area.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The project highlights the resulting spaces from this building typology, guaranteeing the best interior lighting and ventilation conditions by demolishing certain existing horizontal structures. In this way, it is possible to perceive the house as the succession of double-height spaces connected diagonally. Part of the existing roof is demolished so a new terrace appears in the highest part of the house, that preserves an existing window that opens to the street. In order to guarantee maximum flexibility, so the house can adapt to its inhabitants' needs, each floor is divided into 3 spaces of similar proportions. A central nucleus that concentrates the facilities occupies the center of the house so that the rest of the spaces in contact with the facades are empty and free. The programmatic activities find their location in this spatial strategy that combines typological flexibility and vertical articulation. From the street to the sky. The workspace is located in the north on the first floor, facing the patio and visually connected to the street. From the entrance, the two-section staircase accompanies this ascending diagonal (towards the sky, through the arcades), which configures the productive dimension of the house, its most public face. From the street to the garden. On the ground floor, we find the domestic dimension of the house, which is organized around the kitchen. The transition from the street to the patio hierarchizes the degrees of privacy in this area.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Schemes
Schemes
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The only spaces with the capacity to be independent rooms are the bedrooms. The structural strategy follows the original logic of the traditional constructive system, but with new materials. The original wood and brick structure loads on the bearing party walls, and the new floors are built with metallic structures that act in the same way. Vertical walls are painted white to guarantee the correct natural lighting and also to unify the different textures, existing and new. The materials that are used are inexpensive, easy-to-install, and low-maintenance. This project takes advantage of the virtues of a traditional architectural typology to fit a flexible home, which allows combining the domestic and productive environments of its users.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
andrea + joan arquitectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "House & Studio in Sant Feliu de Llobregat / andrea + joan arquitectes" [Casa estudio en Sant Feliu de Llobregat / andrea + joan arquitectes] 17 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973711/house-and-studio-in-sant-feliu-de-llobregat-andrea-plus-joan-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream