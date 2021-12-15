Cofounder Studio Home Office / JAI Architects and Interior

+ 20

Architects: JAI Architecture & Interior

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. This project started when a graphic design couple who founded a design firm called "COFOUNDER STUDIO" wanted to start their life together in a place that can be both a home and an office in one. They came to the architects with a small rectangular piece of land and requirements that must be reasonably fit for two persons and one energetic dog.

The remarkable character of this house is a rustic concrete gable facade that stands out above a slap roof garage. The designer decided to locate the garage in the front and then surround the house by green areas to minimize the hardscape area. A small front door is hidden on the right side of the garage to make a short walk to the service area which is behind a concrete fence and a small garden that provides more privacy.

A hanging canopy leads the guests from the front garage to the semi-outdoor entrance hall. The translucent roof material provides plenty of light throughout the day. Wooden slats on the top allow good ventilation flowing through the house but also protect this double volume hallway from the rain. Access to the office space is placed on the left while on the right is the entrance to the residential area through the open kitchen space.

The large glass block wall welcomes natural light into the office space which is enough for daytime use while concealing the view from the neighboring house which creates concentration and privacy. Large windows are placed on the opposite sides to provide a well natural ventilated atmosphere. The design of the full height sliding doors allows the couple to have a visual connection with each other through different activities from different areas.

The showcase gallery is located in the west connecting to the office area. It can be adapted to a relaxing room for the owners. These large sliding glass doors create a continuity between the interior spaces and the exterior garden, and also bring a sense of calm into the house. In the kitchen area which serves as a family common space, the patio sliding doors create both visual and functional connections between outside and inside to suit flexible activities. Beside the kitchen is a cantilevered staircase which is the only way to access the private zone on the upper level.

Ascending, the second floor is divided into two wings. The master bedroom is placed in the back with high privacy. It can be accessed by walking through a small bright corridor overlooking the entrance hall. A glass block wall on the right of the corridor takes in the natural light to a narrow walk-in closet behind. In the front wing, there is a utility room to store equipment, bike, skateboard, and stuff for hobbies and activities.

The simple architectural form seeks to take the advantage of both aesthetics and functions, which are based on the dwellers’ preferences and needs. Material selection is aimed to provide the best thermal performance. The rough concrete west facade helps with heat reduction while wooden slats and large windows are utilized for easy cross ventilation and comfortable living conditions. Contrary to the heavy material use and color combination, the softness of the surrounding garden presents a visually peaceful environment to complement the liveliness between nature, space, architecture and the three dwellers to blend into one.