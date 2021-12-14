Home Office Desks: 10 Examples for a Professional and Personal Workspace

Save this picture! POISE, a new modular shelving system by Engelbrechts. Image © Engelbrechts

Home workspaces must combine all the tools of the shared office with the user's personality for an inspirational and creative solitary environment. Many new home offices are unplanned additions to the family floorplan. Often, with no space for a dedicated office room, they’re hustled into a corner, a dark cave under the stairs or a thin, cold alcove, instead. So, home-workers are forced to squeeze in all their professional needs, such as printers, storage, and task lighting, into this small multi-functional area.

With great design challenges, however, comes great opportunity. The big advantage of home working is that you’re in a space entirely made for you. So creating a workspace that reflects your individual personality is just as essential as having the right tools. Here are some selected examples of personal home desks that can provide everything you need, while staying true to yourself.