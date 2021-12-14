We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Home Office Desks: 10 Examples for a Professional and Personal Workspace

Home Office Desks: 10 Examples for a Professional and Personal Workspace

Save this article
Home Office Desks: 10 Examples for a Professional and Personal Workspace

Home workspaces must combine all the tools of the shared office with the user's personality for an inspirational and creative solitary environment. Many new home offices are unplanned additions to the family floorplan. Often, with no space for a dedicated office room, they’re hustled into a corner, a dark cave under the stairs or a thin, cold alcove, instead. So, home-workers are forced to squeeze in all their professional needs, such as printers, storage, and task lighting, into this small multi-functional area.

With great design challenges, however, comes great opportunity. The big advantage of home working is that you’re in a space entirely made for you. So creating a workspace that reflects your individual personality is just as essential as having the right tools. Here are some selected examples of personal home desks that can provide everything you need, while staying true to yourself.

Keep reading 'Home Office Desks: 10 Examples for a Professional and Personal Workspace' on Architonic.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "Home Office Desks: 10 Examples for a Professional and Personal Workspace" 14 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973499/home-office-desks-10-examples-for-a-professional-and-personal-workspace> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream