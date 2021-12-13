We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Broadway House / Foomann Architects

Broadway House / Foomann Architects

Save this project
Broadway House / Foomann Architects

© Willem Dirk Du Toit© Willem Dirk Du Toit© Willem Dirk Du Toit© Willem Dirk Du Toit+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Elwood, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

Text description provided by the architects. A new building, with a garage, gym, and swimming pool, is designed to support and reflect the health and fitness ideals of an active family of four. 

The clients – a family with two young boys – are health- and fitness-focused and love to pack up their campervan and hit the open road. They had a small and dilapidated single garage that occupied a sunny spot behind their Edwardian house in Elwood. Wanting to make better use of the site, their brief to Foomann involved the design of a new building to accommodate their campervan, a gym, sauna, and bathroom, and to overlook a new swimming pool. The resultant building reflects the family’s health and fitness ideals: rigorous and disciplined, yet still relaxed and fun. Healthy architecture.

Save this picture!
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

Positioning the building against the southern boundary freed up the north side of the property for the swimming pool and to bring sunlight into the gym. Offsetting the first floor permits solar access to the southern neighbors – a constraint that was embraced in the approach to the composition.

Save this picture!
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

The building is set on an ordered 1.2-meter-by-1.2-meter grid that determined the internal planning, paving layout and external timber strapping, which conceals the end joins of the cladding for a highly resolved finish. Downstairs is wide and tall to fit the campervan, bikes, and surfboards, while upstairs is light and open for the gym, with full-height glazing providing a view over the swimming pool. The pool has a professional-grade resistance-current system for swim training, and it required the pool to be symmetrical with radius steps and corners to facilitate the flow of water.

Save this picture!
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

The material palette is environmentally and contextually appropriate and reflects the client’s desire for healthy spaces. Silvertop Ash cladding has a relaxed, coastal quality and will weather gracefully. It has also been introduced as the timber finish of the main house balconies to create cohesion between the old and new. Work undertaken for the existing house included a new kitchen and a first-floor addition with new bedrooms. Insulation was upgraded; a 30kw solar array was added to the roof, and external blinds fitted on west-facing glazing. 

Save this picture!
Plan -1st Floor
Plan -1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

The new building supports and reflects the family’s values, providing light and healthy spaces for engaging in fitness and fun. The composition – with disciplined design, rigorous detailing and a coast-inspired timber cladding – provides a visual focus from the client’s house and makes a positive contribution to the rear laneway.

Save this picture!
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Foomann Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionAustralia
Cite: "Broadway House / Foomann Architects" 13 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973450/broadway-house-foomann-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream