  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hospitality Architecture
  Israel
  Botanical Garden Event Center, Jerusalem / Matti Rosenshine Architects

Botanical Garden Event Center, Jerusalem / Matti Rosenshine Architects

Botanical Garden Event Center, Jerusalem / Matti Rosenshine Architects

© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Services
Jerusalem, Israel
  • Clients:Jerusalem Botanical Gardens
  • Architects:Matti Rosenshine Architecs
  • City:Jerusalem
  • Country:Israel
© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
Text description provided by the architects. The Botanical gardens events center is located within the newly added floor over the existing 1980 structure. The interior spaces have been designed by Matti Rosenshine Architects, the building exterior was designed by Shlomo Aranson Architects,).

© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
Plan - Ground Floor
© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
The original crescent shaped structure is oriented towards the central garden pond and is clad with roughly hewn Jerusalem stone, as required by local building codes. The inspiration for the interior architectural language is drawn from the immediate context of the gardens - Natural organic forms of plants, tree and leaf structures.

Plan - Ceiling and Structure
© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
With the intention of creating a complete contrast with traditional Jerusalem language, predominantly characterized by stone and plaster, the interior spaces are almost completely built from wood. Bleached Oak wood is realized in various textures and forms to create a strong dialogue with the surrounding exterior, reminiscent of natural organic forms.

© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
The design intent was to create an experience of entering a forest, leaving the city, where the light quality changes and we become engulfed in a different experience. With the movement of the sun, the thin wood fins which wrap the concave interior create a dynamic experience of light and shadow.

© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
Sections
© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
The elevator shafts are clad with planes of wood in an organic arrangement, similar to large tree trunks which climb up to the ceiling creating a continuous cover of folded wood surfaces.
The gallery is built as a tree house for t intimate gatherings. 

© Ilan Nahum, Michael Shvedron
Project gallery

Project location

Address:The Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, הגן הבוטני, Zalman Shne'ur St 1, Jerusalem, Israel

