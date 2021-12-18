We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Roma Terrace / Marc Pascal ODA

Roma Terrace / Marc Pascal ODA
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio© Maureen Evans© Camila Cossio© Maureen Evans+ 12

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Renovation
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Marc Pascal ODA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Camila Cossio, Maureen Evans
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, Adobe, Aldaba Jardines, Grupo JOBEN
  • Lead Architect: Marc Pascal Pontón
  • Collaborator:Carlos Resendiz
  • City:Ciudad de México
  • Country:Mexico
© Camila Cossio
Text description provided by the architects. Terraza Roma comprises an outdoor space transformed into the rooftop of an existing residential building, which seeks to create a calm and habitable space for the upper terrace of an apartment in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood.

© Maureen Evans
The project is developed by two main spaces, the first one gives continuity to the roof access through a sequence of massive walls creating a corridor that gives increased privacy with a distinct scale, while also being the home to the greenery. Those walls were covered with a mix of paints and pigments to achieve a rusty finish, envisioned as an urban ruin. The design strategy was considered to integrate low-maintenance materials and finishes that would age well and could resist inclement weather, which improves the personality of the project as time goes by. While walking this concrete corridor, the lush vegetation and clay planters create a micro-climate that embraces the user into a cozy desert-like environment. Further down the corridor, the second space is discovered as a semi-indoor living room, featuring a modular metallic structure that stands out by its carbonized wooden roof.

© Maureen Evans
Section - Longitudinal
Section - Longitudinal
© Maureen Evans
Beneath this element, the project offers a timeless and spacious place for guests to enjoy with various uses including a contemplative garden, workspace, and lounge area. One of the most striking features is the integration of in-house designed and manufactured objects, such as a casted-concrete counter and a suspended rusting-steel fireplace. These elements are supported and complemented by Mid-century furniture and art selected in collaboration with the user. Crossing the terrace is located a single wall that functions as a visual feature, which is covered with a bluish-ochre gradient pigment to create a contrast with the "sepia-like ambiance" that defines the project. On one side, the slim columns that support the structure generate natural frames and offer interesting views over the city's skyline.

© Maureen Evans
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

About this office
Marc Pascal ODA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationMexico
Cite: "Roma Terrace / Marc Pascal ODA" [Terraza Roma / Marc Pascal ODA] 18 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973436/roma-terrace-marc-pascal-oda> ISSN 0719-8884

