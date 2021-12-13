L’agence Office / jaq

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the renovation of ground-floor space in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. This space was once a café then, a home, and it has now been converted into offices.

Construction materials have been completely exposed, and the new elements are treated in the rawest possible way.

The facade has been completely reopened onto the street, windows and doors were treated in galvanized. Most of the furniture, granite tables, and birch desks were designed for the project.