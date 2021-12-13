We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. France
  5. L’agence Office / jaq

L’agence Office / jaq

L’agence Office / jaq
© Antoine Bonnafous
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Paris, France
  • Architects: jaq
  Area: 100
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Antoine Bonnafous
© Antoine Bonnafous
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the renovation of ground-floor space in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. This space was once a café then, a home, and it has now been converted into offices.

© Antoine Bonnafous
© Antoine Bonnafous
Construction materials have been completely exposed, and the new elements are treated in the rawest possible way.

Axonometric
© Antoine Bonnafous
The facade has been completely reopened onto the street, windows and doors were treated in galvanized. Most of the furniture, granite tables, and birch desks were designed for the project.

© Antoine Bonnafous
Project gallery

Project location

Address:20th Arrondissement of Paris, 75020 Paris, France

About this office
jaq
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsFrance
Cite: "L’agence Office / jaq" 13 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973413/lagence-office-jaq> ISSN 0719-8884

