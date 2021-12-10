We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Switzerland
  5. Baloise Insurance Company Office Tower / Valerio Olgiati

Baloise Insurance Company Office Tower / Valerio Olgiati

Save this project
Baloise Insurance Company Office Tower / Valerio Olgiati
Save this picture!
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

© Bas Princen© Bas Princen© Bas Princen© Bas Princen+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Basel, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen
Save this picture!
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

Text by Valerio Olgiati. House-shaped columns carry horizontal slabs and form an earthy stone shelf, made of concrete. The center of the building is illuminated by an atrium. Four massive pillars form the building's foundation in it. All parts of the building form an indivisible structure.

Save this picture!
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

On the ground floor, there is a foyer surrounded by walls. It is not visible from the outside. Here one enters the building from the street, the light comes from above and the atmosphere is calm.

Save this picture!
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen
Save this picture!
Street level floor plan
Street level floor plan
Save this picture!
Floor plan level 1
Floor plan level 1

Above the foyer, as opposed to this, are extrovert open office spaces with horizontal references to the other floors and the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen
Save this picture!
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen
Save this picture!
Regular office floor plan
Regular office floor plan

Everything here can be experienced in its entirety and one works together on open and bright balconies over street level.

Save this picture!
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Basel, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Valerio Olgiati
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSwitzerland
Cite: "Baloise Insurance Company Office Tower / Valerio Olgiati" 10 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973375/office-tower-of-baloise-insurance-company-valerio-olgiati> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream