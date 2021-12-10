Villa Aa / C.F. Moller Architects

+ 25

City: Aarhus

Country: Denmark

An ”invisible” villa built as an addition to a historic farm and is integrated respectfully into the surrounding protected nature.. The historic farm building is situated in a protected countryside near the Oslo Fjord, which has been inhabited since the Viking Age. Villa Aa is built as a residence for the next generation of the family on the farm and is designed to adapt to the regulations for the protected area, the nature of the site, and the use as both an office and a home.

The result is, from the outside, an almost invisible villa snuggly fitted into the landscape with beautiful views towards the Oslo Fjord and defined areas for business and family life.

Office and home. The villa’s layout creates a flow and connection between formal and informal functions and combines practicality and wellbeing. The main entrance is located on the northwest side of the building at the end of a pathway that is carved into the terrain from the parking lot.

The second entrance is a small staircase with a green bright courtyard connected to a room that can be used as an office guest room plus a fitness room. The southern façade is almost a complete glass facade with fantastic views towards the fjord and large sliding sections towards the terrace connecting the villa with the garden and the outdoors.

A formal living room, kitchen, and three primary bedrooms are facing the generous outdoor spaces. Facing west, a family living room is located on the same axis as the bathroom and toilets ending in a smaller reception and office area which doubles as a guest room facing east. All rooms on this axis have skylights for natural lighting.

Connected to its surroundings. A green roof on top of the villa itself acts as an upper terrace. A lower terrace and garden include two water features. Towards the east is a swimming pool.

Next to this, a smaller pool towards the west collects rainwater from roofs and hard surfaces and is planted with aquatic plants. The water in the pools reflects the sky and light in the same way as the fjord does and appears as a visual connection to the open water.

The choice of concrete as primary material is motivated by a concrete barn which is a part of the farm. The concrete is used for walls, floors and terraces, stairwells, steps, and pools.

Columns and girders are made of steel. Wood with various surface treatments, like varnished and smoked wood, is used for the interior. Exterior wooden panels are made of cedar trees. The floors inside are made of polished concrete and continue into the outdoor terraces. This connects the villa to the garden and pool area and blurs the boundaries between inside and outside.