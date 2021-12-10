We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Villa Aa / C.F. Moller Architects

Villa Aa / C.F. Moller Architects

Villa Aa / C.F. Moller Architects
Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential Interiors
Aarhus, Denmark
Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
An ”invisible” villa built as an addition to a historic farm and is integrated respectfully into the surrounding protected nature.. The historic farm building is situated in a protected countryside near the Oslo Fjord, which has been inhabited since the Viking Age. Villa Aa is built as a residence for the next generation of the family on the farm and is designed to adapt to the regulations for the protected area, the nature of the site, and the use as both an office and a home.

The result is, from the outside, an almost invisible villa snuggly fitted into the landscape with beautiful views towards the Oslo Fjord and defined areas for business and family life. 

Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
Office and home. The villa’s layout creates a flow and connection between formal and informal functions and combines practicality and wellbeing. The main entrance is located on the northwest side of the building at the end of a pathway that is carved into the terrain from the parking lot.

Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
Elevation
Elevation

The second entrance is a small staircase with a green bright courtyard connected to a room that can be used as an office guest room plus a fitness room. The southern façade is almost a complete glass facade with fantastic views towards the fjord and large sliding sections towards the terrace connecting the villa with the garden and the outdoors.

Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
A formal living room, kitchen, and three primary bedrooms are facing the generous outdoor spaces. Facing west, a family living room is located on the same axis as the bathroom and toilets ending in a smaller reception and office area which doubles as a guest room facing east. All rooms on this axis have skylights for natural lighting.

Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
Connected to its surroundings. A green roof on top of the villa itself acts as an upper terrace. A lower terrace and garden include two water features. Towards the east is a swimming pool.

Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
Next to this, a smaller pool towards the west collects rainwater from roofs and hard surfaces and is planted with aquatic plants. The water in the pools reflects the sky and light in the same way as the fjord does and appears as a visual connection to the open water.

Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
The choice of concrete as primary material is motivated by a concrete barn which is a part of the farm. The concrete is used for walls, floors and terraces, stairwells, steps, and pools.

Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
Columns and girders are made of steel. Wood with various surface treatments, like varnished and smoked wood, is used for the interior. Exterior wooden panels are made of cedar trees. The floors inside are made of polished concrete and continue into the outdoor terraces. This connects the villa to the garden and pool area and blurs the boundaries between inside and outside.

Courtesy of Ivar Kvaal
C.F. Moller Architects
Cite: "Villa Aa / C.F. Moller Architects" 10 Dec 2021. ArchDaily.

