6x6 Shelter / Colle-Croce

-
Architects: Colle-Croce
- Area: 36 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Javier Agustín Rojas
-
Manufacturers: Aluar, Gastaldi
- Architects In Charge:Sebastián Colle, Rodolfo Croce
- Consultant :Agustín Wasinger
- Collaborator:Ariana Tejera
- City:San Andrés de Giles
- Country:Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The term Refuge can refer us to post-apocalyptic universes, emergency architecture, or a remote and difficult-to-access place.
Our proposal is a representation of the necessary and sufficient shelter to be able to escape from the routine to a peaceful place, where the environment is what gives the refuge its character.
Adaptable to the irregularities of the terrain on which it rests, this small construction works as a complement to the main house. Its temporary use allows a reduced program and gives it a self-sufficient condition, since, in certain environments, it can work “unplugged” from the supply networks.
"Camping" in suburban lands or natural spaces such as plains, forests, mountains or beaches, with a comfortable base, and always respecting the environment with minimal impact, was the founding purpose.