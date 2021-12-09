We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
ISSN 0719-8884

6x6 Shelter / Colle-Croce

6x6 Shelter / Colle-Croce
© Javier Agustín Rojas
  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Andrés de Giles, Argentina
  Architects: Colle-Croce
  Area: 36
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluar, Gastaldi
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. The term Refuge can refer us to post-apocalyptic universes, emergency architecture, or a remote and difficult-to-access place.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Our proposal is a representation of the necessary and sufficient shelter to be able to escape from the routine to a peaceful place, where the environment is what gives the refuge its character.

Plans
Plans

Adaptable to the irregularities of the terrain on which it rests, this small construction works as a complement to the main house. Its temporary use allows a reduced program and gives it a self-sufficient condition, since, in certain environments, it can work “unplugged” from the supply networks.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
"Camping" in suburban lands or natural spaces such as plains, forests, mountains or beaches, with a comfortable base, and always respecting the environment with minimal impact, was the founding purpose.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Project gallery

Colle-Croce
"6x6 Shelter / Colle-Croce" [Refugio 6x6 / Colle-Croce] 09 Dec 2021. ArchDaily.

