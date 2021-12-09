6x6 Shelter / Colle-Croce

+ 17

Houses • San Andrés de Giles, Argentina Architects: Colle-Croce

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 36 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Javier Agustín Rojas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluar , Gastaldi

Architects In Charge: Sebastián Colle, Rodolfo Croce

Consultant : Agustín Wasinger

Collaborator: Ariana Tejera

City: San Andrés de Giles

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The term Refuge can refer us to post-apocalyptic universes, emergency architecture, or a remote and difficult-to-access place.

Our proposal is a representation of the necessary and sufficient shelter to be able to escape from the routine to a peaceful place, where the environment is what gives the refuge its character.

Adaptable to the irregularities of the terrain on which it rests, this small construction works as a complement to the main house. Its temporary use allows a reduced program and gives it a self-sufficient condition, since, in certain environments, it can work “unplugged” from the supply networks.

"Camping" in suburban lands or natural spaces such as plains, forests, mountains or beaches, with a comfortable base, and always respecting the environment with minimal impact, was the founding purpose.