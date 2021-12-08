We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. South Africa
  5. Clifton Terraces Apartments / SAOTA

Clifton Terraces Apartments / SAOTA

Save this project
Clifton Terraces Apartments / SAOTA

© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Cape Town, South Africa
  • Architects: SAOTA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Made, OKHA, Oggie Flooring
  • Project Team:Philip Olmesdahl, Mark Bullivant, Edward Peinke, Jo Nel, Christian Liebenberg, Melissa de Freitas, Peter Harel & Lichumile Monakali
  • Copy By:Graham Wood
  • Architects:SAOTA
  • Developer:Taupo Holdings
  • Project Managers:SIP Project Managers
  • Contractors:Haw & Inglis
  • Structural And Civil Engineers:JG Afrika
  • Electrical And Mechanical Engineering:Sutherland Engineering
  • Quantity Surveyors:De Leeuw
  • Pool Consultant:All Round Pools
  • Landscape Architecture:Square One Landscape Architects
  • Interior Design:ARRCC
  • Bespoke Furniture:OKHA
  • City:Cape Town
  • Country:South Africa
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo

Text description provided by the architects. Clifton Terraces apartments on Victoria Road, Cape Town, designed by SAOTA, makes a striking but sensitively integrated architectural statement in the area’s distinctive cliffside setting. The development recedes from the street in a series of stepped, articulated terraces that follow the site's natural contours, boasting panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and local landmarks such as Table Mountain and Clifton’s series of sheltered beaches.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
Save this picture!
Plan - 7th Floor
Plan - 7th Floor

Clifton Terraces accommodates ten apartments, including four levels of side-by-side simplexes, plus a level of duplexes above them and a pair of five-level penthouses set back behind private gardens. Parking is accommodated on three levels: one basement, one at street level and one above. The reception area includes a large-scale site-specific artwork by top-tier artist Marcus Neustetter, which imparts a unique sense of place and adds a layer of creative engagement with the development’s setting.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo

A central spine of greenery divides the tiered levels vertically, allowing each side of the building to pivot independently of the other as the levels step back, making for a dynamic architectural expression of the building’s form. The site, which occupies a prime elevated position on Lion’s Head, consolidated three adjacent properties, two facing the street and one landlocked site behind it. Its position was considered sensitive in terms of the grain of its natural and architectural context, the scenic drive along Victoria Road, and, perhaps most of all, consideration for the views and privacy of neighbouring properties. Behind the site is a protected green belt of public space just below the scenic drive along Kloof Road, with views it was imperative to preserve. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo

SAOTA actively engaged with the city and the building’s neighbours, analysing the impact of the development on the outlook of each of their properties and ensuring that their lateral views across the front of the building would be unaffected. In most instances, SAOTA managed to improve them. The building’s raked-back terraces and articulated form has its genesis in these considerations, ultimately transforming multiple constraints into the basis of an authentic, highly motivated design solution.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo

The plinth of the building contributes to the public domain. From a pedestrian perspective at street level, the building’s proportions have been carefully integrated with the existing streetscape, harmonising with the scale of the adjacent buildings. The plinth’s sandstone finish is a nod to the natural colour and texture of the decomposing granite boulder that protrudes from the basement onto the sidewalk, preserving the historical and geological character of the scenic thoroughfare. (The fact that the boulder was decomposing meant significant feats of engineering were required to preserve it.) 

Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

On the residential levels, the retreating layers of the stacked facade are deliberately unimposing even as it creates a distinctive and visually pleasing architectural identity for the development, ultimately making a positive architectural contribution to the public domain. The pivoting faces of the terraces and deep overhangs create protected outdoor living spaces for each apartment with spectacular views. At the same time, frosted glass lateral fin walls have been angled to maximise ocean views and maintain the privacy of residents and neighbours. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
Save this picture!
North Elevation
North Elevation

The refined detailing of the façade, contrasting crisp white horizontal lines with dark, blade-like pergolas (which in turn complement the dark bands of fenestration), fragments the building’s mass while providing moments of interest within a holistic aesthetic. The restrained natural palette of materials blends in with the beautiful natural surroundings while planted terraces on each level soften the building’s edges and blend in with the natural environment, as does the treed ‘spine’ running the vertical length of the development. The development retained 25 existing trees on the site and added 101 large trees (plus over 3 000 small plants and shrubs). 

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo

Generous landscaped bands of indigenous greenery on either side of the property soften its relation to the public thoroughfares on either side, such as the Biskop Steps, a popular training route for joggers and walkers. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo
© Adam Letch, Niel Vosloo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Clifton, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAOTA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialSouth Africa
Cite: "Clifton Terraces Apartments / SAOTA" 08 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973257/clifton-terraces-apartments-saota> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream