We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. Desk for Office / nanometer architecture

Desk for Office / nanometer architecture

Save this project
Desk for Office / nanometer architecture

© ToLoLo studio© ToLoLo studio© ToLoLo studio© ToLoLo studio+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Nagoya, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio

Text description provided by the architects. A former snack bar that had been vacant for over 20 years was renovated into an office in a commercial building in Sakae, Nagoya's downtown area. The long counter, mirror ball, box seats, and other glittering traces of those days were still there.

Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio
Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio

When we are in the office, we spend most of our time in front of our desks. We spend most of our time at our desks, doing everything from drawing, meeting, eating, and taking breaks. For us, a desk is like a "desk" for individual use, a "table" for many people, and a "room" in itself. I created an office with a desk that can be anything.

Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio
Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio

When the existing ceiling and floor were dismantled, an inverted beam appeared from the floor. h=280 high, the beam was used as a foundation for the desk, and the top was enclosed to create a small room floating in the room. The area of the room was too small to be divided by walls into an office and a restroom. In this room, people work by leaning forward into the desk, and leaning back when taking a break. The aim was to encourage people to change their minds by going in and out of the desks in a small room floating in the air.

Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio
Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio

The area where the office is located used to be a nightlife district, but buildings are gradually being rebuilt and tenants are being replaced, and many high-rise condominiums are beginning to appear. I wanted to leave traces of the unique colors and glamor of that time and to mark the history of the prosperity of this area, so I prepared this desk with a lighting mechanism that changes to any number of colors. It is a work desk, a long table, a gallery, or a store, and it has the ability to be anything. It is a solution that pursues the right amount of "like" in the accumulation of "likes" required in an office.

Save this picture!
© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:4-chōme-17-27 Sakae, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0008, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
nanometer architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Desk for Office / nanometer architecture" 08 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973251/desk-for-office-nanometer-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream