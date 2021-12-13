We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Neerland Housing Complex / B-architecten

Neerland Housing Complex / B-architecten

© Olmo Peeters

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Design Team:Christophe Combes, Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Olmo Peeters, Valentin Piret, Birgit Sterckx, Toon Van Mieghem, Kim Vanthienen, Otsoe Verdonckt
  • Client:SBK Arro Antwerpen
  • In Collaboration With:Karres en Brands
  • Safety Coordination:Veco Construct
  • City:Antwerp
  • Country:Belgium
© Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters
Text description provided by the architects. The 40 subsidized housings are divided over 2 oblong volumes that are oriented from the north to the south, resulting in an east-west orientation for the housings themselves.

© Olmo Peeters
The small low volume is four-story-high and holds 8 duplex flats with private gardens and 8 flats with large terraces. The higher volume is five-story high and holds 24 flats.

© Olmo Peeters
Plan - Ground floor
© Olmo Peeters
The two buildings are separated from one another by a common inner square. All entrances open onto this central square. The gardens have a back entrance accessible via a garden alley.

© Olmo Peeters
There is an underground car park and a bicycle shed beneath the square and the volumes. The façades are covered with light green glazed ceramic tiles. The tile patterns are interrupted by glaucous concrete panels.

© Olmo Peeters
The alternation between the tile patterns and the concrete panels scales the buildings and generates varied dynamics to the façades.

© Olmo Peeters
Address:Antwerp, Belgium

