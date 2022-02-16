We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Ca Marcelo House / Guillem Carrera

Ca Marcelo House / Guillem Carrera

© Filippo Poli

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Vila-seca, Spain
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Text description provided by the architects. A family building that originally dates on XVII-XVIII centuries and which had suffered several interventions. The floor plan was used for many years as a blacksmith workshop, which gives the building a special character. Time goes by and the lack of maintenance has caused the building to present a bad state of preservation, which means that otherwise repaired, it could be degraded in a short period of time.

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

It is projected a rehabilitation in several phases, starting by the roof, continuing to facades and terrace, and ending by the indoors, with the will of renovating the building respecting its antiquity and its character.

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The building was characterized by having a messy interior, very compartmentalized, and without any order with the vertical communication stairs. On this matter, the intervention prioritizes the order, in the interior and facade. Stairs are joined in a communication space located on one side of the building, which benefits the reorganization of the rest of the spaces and gives more entity and more light to the hall in each plan. 

Axonometry
Axonometry

In the facade, the openings are regularized, always maintaining those distinguishing elements, like balconies, wrought iron railing, iron pieces which were used to change horseshoes, or the stone in the building corner, which had the function of separating the carriages sufficiently when turning.

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The floor plan is rehabilitated maintaining those elements that remind it was a blacksmith workshop. On this matter, the hall and the multipurpose space are separated by an antique wrought iron door, which was originally located on the facade of the building.  On this floor are also kept the old walls without any facing, leaving in sight the traces that time and the different interventions have manifested on the walls and in the structure.

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The first floor, second floor, and the rooftop are unified to create an illuminated and comfortable home, arranging the resulting spaces from rehabilitation and improving the windows locations on existing facades. The first plan includes the main rooms for the family members, the second floor is arranged by a large day space and on the last floor, there is the study space, the laundry room, a pair of rooms, and the terrace.

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The result is a comfortable and contemporary house, spatially well organized, without resigning from its historical character. 

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Project location

Address:Vila-seca, Tarragona, Spain

Cite: "Ca Marcelo House / Guillem Carrera" [Ca Marcelo / Guillem Carrera] 16 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973177/ca-marcelo-house-guillem-carrera> ISSN 0719-8884

