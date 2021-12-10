Vidyasirimedhi Central Building / Architects 49

+ 17

Clients: Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology

Design Team: Architects 49

System Engineers: M&E Engineering 49

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. As part of Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology’s (VISTEC) continuous expansion plan in Rayong, Thailand, the proposed reception hall was intended to ideally characterize the heart of the campus. The K Building serves as a second multi-purpose hall, with a 327-seat capacity, facilitating main events, guest seminars & lectures and congregation ceremonies.

The 2-story cylindrical building stands 10.20 meters high and is structurally integrated with a reinforced concrete system, topped with a thin roof built entirely of steel trusses. The first floor houses the main M&E repository and a refectory area with a seating capacity of 278 for catering and dining functions.

A stepped-seating auditorium is located on the upper floor, enveloped with an entrance foyer, guest reception, and supporting amenities for the hall. Situated on a peninsular-shaped hill adjacent to the lagoon, the surroundings inspired the building’s orientation, design features and vistas.

The circular plan opens to the north-east and a glazed curtain wall faces the lake and forest, accentuating the comfortable environment that pleases the eye.The wide, disk-shaped roof also adds a bold twist to the building’s character, and the extreme length of the 11.60-meter-long soffit ensures that the interior spaces are constantly shaded from direct sunlight.