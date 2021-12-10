We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Vidyasirimedhi Central Building / Architects 49

Vidyasirimedhi Central Building / Architects 49

Vidyasirimedhi Central Building / Architects 49

© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Thailand
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Text description provided by the architects. As part of Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology’s (VISTEC) continuous expansion plan in Rayong, Thailand, the proposed reception hall was intended to ideally characterize the heart of the campus. The K Building serves as a second multi-purpose hall, with a 327-seat capacity, facilitating main events, guest seminars & lectures and congregation ceremonies.

© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

The 2-story cylindrical building stands 10.20 meters high and is structurally integrated with a reinforced concrete system, topped with a thin roof built entirely of steel trusses. The first floor houses the main M&E repository and a refectory area with a seating capacity of 278 for catering and dining functions.

© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

A stepped-seating auditorium is located on the upper floor, enveloped with an entrance foyer, guest reception, and supporting amenities for the hall. Situated on a peninsular-shaped hill adjacent to the lagoon, the surroundings inspired the building’s orientation, design features and vistas.

© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Sections
Sections

The circular plan opens to the north-east and a glazed curtain wall faces the lake and forest, accentuating the comfortable environment that pleases the eye.The wide, disk-shaped roof also adds a bold twist to the building’s character, and the extreme length of the 11.60-meter-long soffit ensures that the interior spaces are constantly shaded from direct sunlight.

© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Project gallery

Architects 49
SteelConcrete

Educational Architecture Higher Education Institute Thailand
