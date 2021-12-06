We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United States
  5. MAGNET Restaurant / Undecorated

MAGNET Restaurant / Undecorated

Save this project
MAGNET Restaurant / Undecorated

© Chris Miele© Chris Miele© Chris Miele© Chris Miele+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Detroit, United States
  • Design Team:JungWoo Kim, Molly Mason, Ishtiaq Jabir Rafiuddin, Arban Tafilaj, Leila Thackara
  • Clients:Prince Concepts, Magnet
  • Collaborators:BJ Construction
  • City:Detroit
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chris Miele
© Chris Miele

Text description provided by the architects. Magnet is an exercise in simplicity. It is the transformation of an auto parts repair shop into a restaurant. UNDECORATED was commissioned by Prince Concepts and partner Chef Brad Greenhill, of Takoi, to design their second restaurant in a former radiator shop. From the inception, several non-negotiables were established: 1. The restaurant would be called Magnet 2. Magnet had to be a bar-centric restaurant - the bar had to be integrated with dining room 3. The food offerings would be inspired by Mediterranean cuisine borrowing from the simple tradition of cooking with wood. The kitchen would house a wood-burning oven and wood-burning grill only 4. Magnet should feature an open kitchen from dining room 5. Booth seating 6. Feature views of neighboring Core City Park.

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele
© Chris Miele
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Thinking abstractly about the restaurant, the “bar magnet” and its laws of attraction was an inspiring idea. Its organizational principles are apparent in classic experiments that show iron shavings arranging themselves around a bar magnet, demonstrating the otherwise invisible magnetic field. UNDECORATED was fascinated by the simple yet sophisticated method of cooking with wood inside a masonry structure.

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele
© Chris Miele

The phenomenon of heat, in this case, is the combination of wood as a source for fire as well as the masonry vessel which distributes heat formally and retains heat as a thermal mass. To begin the design process, the services had to be developed first. UNDECORATED sat down with the client to understand their ambition for Magnet from a kitchen, bar, and services standpoint.

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele
© Chris Miele
Save this picture!
© Chris Miele
© Chris Miele

A series of square areas, or “program boxes,” for each space was sized with this knowledge. The program studies showed that the services occupied most of the existing building, leaving little space for a dining room. So, UNDECORATED decided to place the passive services without guest interface outside of the existing building on underutilized land in the rear. They were placed in three separate twenty-foot shipping containers.

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele
© Chris Miele

Secondly, the bathrooms were placed outside of the existing structure towards Core City Park with the intention of combining bathroom services for the restaurant as well as the park. The transfer of the program outside the existing building expanded the size of the dining room. It was further expanded by incorporating the bar into the center of the dining room. The bar subsequently behaves like the “bar magnet” in organizing circulation and space around it.

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele
© Chris Miele

Like UNDECORATED’s first restaurant, Takoi, a shared visual datum for everyone in the restaurant was important. The central bar challenged this concept. Typically, bar seating is higher than dining seating, creating a visual disconnect between guests. For Magnet, this concern was solved by lowering the bar to the level of the surrounding tables. The singular visual datum, accentuated by the placement of the central bar, curates a visual narrative within the restaurant. Consequently, it also established a visual dialogue between the diners and Core City Park.

Save this picture!
© Chris Miele
© Chris Miele

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:4842 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48208, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Undecorated
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantUnited States
Cite: "MAGNET Restaurant / Undecorated" 06 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973025/magnet-restaurant-undecorated> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream