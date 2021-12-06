Tajin 413 Building / Cometrue

+ 30

Residential • Ciudad de México, Mexico Architects: Cometrue

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1372 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Onnis Luque, Ariadna Polo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Cemex Crivial , Helvex , Interceramic , Mabe , Rotoplas , Tecnorampa , Teka , Tekno-Step Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Jaime Miranda González

Civil Construction: Adán Cortés Gaytán

Design Team: : Jaime Miranda, Andrés Ozorno, Karina Schwartzman

Engineering: DAE Juan F. Heredia Mellado

Landscape: Schwartzman/Bueso

Colaborators: Lilly Armenta, Guillermo López, UNIK, Jorge Morales, Manuel Romero, David Pérez, José L. Bustos, Alejandro Hernández, Rigel Ferreira

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Tajín 413 is located in Narvarte neighborhood in Mexico City. The idea was clear: to generate 8 dwellings on a rectangular lot, distributed over 4 habitable levels, a semi-basement for parking, and on the rooftop an area that could be used as a coexistence area. The slender shape of the building and the idea of generating spaces free of walls where the kitchen, dining room, and living room could be unified, led the architectural program, to place four exterior and four interior dwellings.

The building was divided into 2 housing containers in exposed concrete, articulated by a central courtyard and a rear courtyard that in addition to providing natural lighting and ventilation, provides design. The central courtyard is used by both housing containers, linked by open-air circulations, the openings of the interior facade are overlapped to give privacy and achieve greater expression. At the back, we generated another courtyard, a space that in addition to natural lighting and ventilation gives special tranquility, accompanied by amber light reflections delivered by handmade white clay brick.

The terraces are the main axis of the building’s design; we looked for generous terraces that could be integrated into the living space of each dwelling. They are designed along with the vegetation, which was planted from the first stages of construction, seeking to grow along with the building so that at the end of the work it would be rooted to the space. The vegetal palette responds to each space and, above all, to the amount of sunlight they receive.

The exterior facade is defined by solar and noise filters, made up of blind balconies of exposed concrete, pigmented in earth color, and formed with reused wood; jasmines as sun vegetation and a steel lattice to protect from the sun. We included detail in the edges of the exposed concrete slabs and tried to create stony tectonics with vegetation to blend in with the two yuccas in front of the building.