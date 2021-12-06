Black House/ ArquitectónicA Cecilia Yarmuch + Alejandro Aguilera

+ 16

Collaborators: Sergio Amante, Reynaldo Martínez

City: Consolapan

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of the project was to design "... a studio that does not see the house, and a house that does not see the studio." The house is immersed in a country context, where a piece of land is located, among beech trees. The design is conceived from the premise of not touching any tree.

The spatial hierarchy is accentuated with an access bridge from the street; a ramp ascends from the parking lot and leads to the stairs that lead to the garden and the study. These entrances converge in a portico that functions as a distributor - terrace and separates the public from the private space: a diaphanous boundary that frames the forest. The house "rises" to allow the growth of the roots of the trees, the passage of wild animals; let rainwater flow and prevent contact with wet soil. Thus, cross ventilation dehumidifies the environment to always have comfort and health.

In contrast, the study "is buried", and is integrated into the garden with a green roof, to have a view from the house that cannot be perceived. In the study, a double wall supports the stairs and protects its inhabitants from the cold winter winds and the "cave effect" together with the thermal mass maintain a stable temperature inside. This intentional division between home and work allows the best of two worlds: the shelter with maximum privacy in simultaneity with the productive space. The transitional space is also one of articulation between one area and another while enhancing the views towards the exuberant nature. This is how you live more ... and better.