We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Duvalli Industrial Unit / 3.14 arquitetura

Duvalli Industrial Unit / 3.14 arquitetura

Save this project
Duvalli Industrial Unit / 3.14 arquitetura

© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio+ 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Industrial Architecture, Extension
Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In an industrial lot, that due to its position in the articulation between an avenue and a structuring roundabout is a corner of local relevance, it was implanted an industrial unit of fabrics production.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Given the relevance of the reading of the lot in relation to the roundabout, a building was created that enlarges it and that translates into the articulation between two fundamental and complementary structures. One is the large production nave, a parallelepiped of large dimensions, to which some much smaller ones are attached and host the production support services and employees. T

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The other smaller one, which leans against it and hosts the administrative services spread over two floors, has a strong architectural expression as if it were a reptile's head. It is located at the East/South vertex of the Unit and facing the roundabout, it becomes the expressive face of the complex, its brand image.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The administrative body swings suspended marking the entrance and indicate us the public route of arrival, lower down, the entrance, flows into the central atrium, high, illuminated, which indicates and distributes us to the different spaces.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

We consider the materiality of the components as a way of positioning and marking them, according to their function, within the planned structure. Due to the requirement for temperature and humidity control, the large nave was born in the sandwich panel, soberer, neutral and acts as a backdrop to the administrative body. Lined in zinc with the Adeka system by VMZinc, it highlights its presence through texture and color.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In the same sense of creating a modern and solid image, it emerges an element of arrival, of introduction... The staircase, located in the heart of the administrative sector, is a sculpture, the hinge element around which we have access to the entire "universe of the company".

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:4520 Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
3.14 arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionPortugal
Cite: "Duvalli Industrial Unit / 3.14 arquitetura" [Unidade Industrial Duvalli / 3.14 arquitetura] 08 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972871/duvalli-industrial-unit-4-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream