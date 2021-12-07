Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a special enclave, surrounded by nature, which is part of a small town on the outskirts of the city of Valladolid. The area is unique because of its proximity to the Esgueva Valley and the Duero Canal so framing the landscape was one of the main objectives of the project.

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

The project embraces the scenery around it. Large windows open up directly to its surroundings and frame the local pine trees.

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

The floor plan is organized on one level on a U Shaped ground floor. The rooms are distributed in two main zones: nighttime/daytime. The sunrise fills the kitchen, which faces east, and the living room is orientated to the west to enjoy the sunset with a small island separating the two spaces.

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

On the other side of the ‘U’ shape, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms facing west absorbing the sun rays of the last hours of the day, warming these rooms for during the night.

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

The garage protects the house from the cold on the north elevation and contains car parking as well as a plant for the aerothermal system which heats the house through underfloor heating.

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

By using underfloor heating and high thermal inertia walls a high indoor comfort is achieved.

In addition to the orientation of the house, the design of window openings and facade inertia during the year means that the house benefits from the sun's energy as required. A strong commitment to nature and the environment by the client and architect focused the project on the construction of a sustainable house with bioclimatic design.

Taking advantage of site conditions and climate is essential for every project to work and today, more than ever, respecting the environment is essential.

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

In relation to the material choice, the presence of white walls and the gray tones of the ground surfaces generate an atmosphere of calm that finds its warmth in the wooden elements of the furniture.

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

The façade is ornamented by the use of fluted walls made in the mortar which add shadow and texture to the orthogonal form. This verticality is carried through to the interior introducing elements designed with vertical battens.

Save this picture! © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

There is a subtle textural verticality counterbalancing the horizontal nature of the single-storey house which is in harmony with the landscape and the environment.