World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta

Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta

Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Sustainability
Renedo de Esgueva, Spain
  • Architects: Sara Acebes Anta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2207 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, JUNG, Cortizo, Formani, Cifre, Poalgi, Robert McNeel & Associates, Trimble Navigation, imex
  • Lead Architect: Sara Acebes Anta
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a special enclave, surrounded by nature, which is part of a small town on the outskirts of the city of Valladolid. The area is unique because of its proximity to the Esgueva Valley and the Duero Canal so framing the landscape was one of the main objectives of the project.  

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

The project embraces the scenery around it. Large windows open up directly to its surroundings and frame the local pine trees.

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

The floor plan is organized on one level on a U Shaped ground floor. The rooms are distributed in two main zones: nighttime/daytime. The sunrise fills the kitchen, which faces east, and the living room is orientated to the west to enjoy the sunset with a small island separating the two spaces.

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

On the other side of the ‘U’ shape, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms facing west absorbing the sun rays of the last hours of the day, warming these rooms for during the night.

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

The garage protects the house from the cold on the north elevation and contains car parking as well as a plant for the aerothermal system which heats the house through underfloor heating.

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

By using underfloor heating and high thermal inertia walls a high indoor comfort is achieved.

In addition to the orientation of the house, the design of window openings and facade inertia during the year means that the house benefits from the sun's energy as required. A strong commitment to nature and the environment by the client and architect focused the project on the construction of a sustainable house with bioclimatic design.

Plan
Plan
Sections
Sections

Taking advantage of site conditions and climate is essential for every project to work and today, more than ever, respecting the environment is essential. 

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

In relation to the material choice, the presence of white walls and the gray tones of the ground surfaces generate an atmosphere of calm that finds its warmth in the wooden elements of the furniture. 

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

The façade is ornamented by the use of fluted walls made in the mortar which add shadow and texture to the orthogonal form. This verticality is carried through to the interior introducing elements designed with vertical battens.

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

There is a subtle textural verticality counterbalancing the horizontal nature of the single-storey house which is in harmony with the landscape and the environment.

© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
© Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

Project gallery

Sara Acebes Anta
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySpain
Cite: "Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta" 07 Dec 2021.

