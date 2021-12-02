We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Super Patio House / Drozdov&Partners

Super Patio House / Drozdov&Partners

Super Patio House / Drozdov&Partners
© Andrey Avdeenko
  • Architects: Drozdov&Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  639
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrey Avdeenko
  • Lead Architects: Yana Bryukhovetska, Oleg Drozdov, Oleksandr Strulyov
© Andrey Avdeenko
Text description provided by the architects. Once the Black Sea was a landlocked sea for the Greek civilization, which generated a lot of fascinating architectural structures. One of such ancient typologies has become a prototype for the Super Patio residence. A museum of history and ethnography in Prymorsk, a small Crimean town, exhibits an exciting reconstruction of development from a Greek colony in Eastern Crimea: it is a combination of a citadel and a freestanding residence with a patio. In its first original version, the Super Patio residence used to have an inner terrace and a swimming pool.

© Andrey Avdeenko
The elevated side of the patio integrated its volume into the garden and the seascape, while the swimming pool was the ‘wet tongue’ linking the inner court and the garden. The water mirror of the swimming pool seemed to rush towards the open space while keeping the patio private.

© Andrey Avdeenko
The edge of the house overlooking the sea goes up, forming a two-layered structure. All major rooms maintain a relationship with the sea: both the bedrooms upstairs and all the common spaces for the family use on the ground floor. To create a holistic form, the facade is covered with lock-seamed zinc-titan plates; its open parts are glazed.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
Plan - Ground floor
© Andrey Avdeenko
The internal elements are made of steel, wood, and glass. An important part of the project is insolation control: the sunbeams fill the house in winter and are deflected during the summer heat by the eaves and awnings which fix the glazed part. The second layer has a common terrace, so the personal spaces of all the family members are linked together at different levels.

© Andrey Avdeenko
Eventually, the new owner of the house changed the concept and the structures were disassembled. The terrace with its swimming pool has become the central family zone. The atrium/pistil was preserved but turned into a closed inner feature of the house. Such a broadly open structure welcomes any scenarios: from children’s performances to huge parties, which are common for this house. This space has become a stage for performances of every possible kind.

© Andrey Avdeenko
Drozdov&Partners
