World
Sake House / G+ Architects

Sake House / G+ Architects
© Quang Tran
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  Architects: G+ Architects
  Area: 120
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: An Cuong, TOA, Vietceramics
© Quang Tran
Text description provided by the architects. Located in District 2, the building houses a family in a quiet residential area close to a vihara. Before the construction, the family resided in an old house in the area with a breadfruit tree (Sake is its Vietnamese equivalent) sheltering their sweet remembrances.  

Inspired by this fact, the architectures and the homeowners consented to maintain the status of the Sake as a symbol of respect. Therefore, the idea of a home “leaning” on the Sake was the foundation that enabled the architects to organize the living spaces in the building.

Plans - Ground and 1st Floor
Plans - Ground and 1st Floor
© Quang Tran
To realize this idea, we have arranged the living spaces which are used most frequently to surround and interact with this natural scenery. The layout of the inner spaces is divided into 2 segments following the split-level method. These two segments are separated by a sky well in the middle of the building in order to optimize the light sources.

© Quang Tran
Simultaneously, the dimensions of the common and private spaces are calculated to be eminently distinguishable. The dynamic stair structure brings out the diversity in the height of the spaces, which consequently enhances the efficiency in air convection of the building. Our standpoint is still to establish a foundation of facility and let the homeowners naturally bring it to life. This accentuates the possession and control of the homeowners as well as the robust life of the family.

© Quang Tran
Throughout this article, we wish to express our stance on architecture which is to achieve the connection with the surroundings and the building users, and to properly utilize the material sources available at the construction site. Thus, the building will become durable.

© Quang Tran
Project gallery

G+ Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
