We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Spain
  5. Prime Time Pavilion / Bona fide taller

Prime Time Pavilion / Bona fide taller

Save this project
Prime Time Pavilion / Bona fide taller
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay+ 35

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Temporary Installations
Valencia, Spain
  • Architects: Bona fide taller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  161 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Oleh Kardash Horlay
  • Lead Architects: Alejandro Martínez del Río
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Text description provided by the architects. In the city, there’s a forest, and in the forest, there’s a room. Illuminated signs fill the streets. Behind them, a starry night over a small living room rises its walls. A few traditional bulrush chairs in a circle furnishes the sheltered porch. A balcony opens back again to the city, submerged in the festivities.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

The pavilion reclaims an intimate and familiar space of the popular celebrations of Las Fallas. In between the structure of timber frames that hold the foreground, a hidden chamber is built, of richer finish and domestic character.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Prays the gothic Silk Exchange, emblem of the city, under its starry ceiling ‘Try and See, fellow-citizens, how negotiation is such a good thing when there is no lie in the speech when it swears to the neighbor and does not deceive him when it does not lend money with an interest charge for its use. The merchant who acts this way will prosper galore and at the end, he will enjoy the eternal life.’

Save this picture!
Sorolla_s living room
Sorolla_s living room

A silent billboard whispers, to those who trade with Las Fallas, with what it is shared and of identitarian nature, delicate and of great value. Those who are at the same time able to exploit the fruits without pulling up the roots. That they will be filled with fortune and joy.

Save this picture!
Concept drawing - billboards
Concept drawing - billboards
Save this picture!
Prime-time billboards in the city center
Prime-time billboards in the city center
Save this picture!
The room behind the billboards
The room behind the billboards

‘Prime-time’ is a fault, an ephemeral intervention in the public space, part of a tradition that brings color, satire, and criticism to the streets and plazas of Valencia. Set ablaze each year, they welcome the spring.

Save this picture!
Construction drawings - The concealed platform
Construction drawings - The concealed platform
Save this picture!
Room on fire
Room on fire

Designed by Bona Fide Taller, built along with the craftsman and luthier Cristian Reinosa Johnson and assembled in place with a great number of generous and selfless helping hands. It was awarded in 2021 with the Second Prize in the category of Experimental Fallas.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Valencia, Valencia Province, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bona fide taller
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSpain
Cite: "Prime Time Pavilion / Bona fide taller" [Pabellón Prime Time / Bona fide taller] 01 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972684/prime-time-pavilion-bona-fide-taller> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream