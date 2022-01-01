Prime Time Pavilion / Bona fide taller

+ 35

Design Team: Alejandro Martínez del Río

Clients: Falla Castielfabib-Marqués de San Joan

Collaborators: Cristian Reinosa Johnson

City: Valencia

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. In the city, there’s a forest, and in the forest, there’s a room. Illuminated signs fill the streets. Behind them, a starry night over a small living room rises its walls. A few traditional bulrush chairs in a circle furnishes the sheltered porch. A balcony opens back again to the city, submerged in the festivities.

The pavilion reclaims an intimate and familiar space of the popular celebrations of Las Fallas. In between the structure of timber frames that hold the foreground, a hidden chamber is built, of richer finish and domestic character.

Prays the gothic Silk Exchange, emblem of the city, under its starry ceiling ‘Try and See, fellow-citizens, how negotiation is such a good thing when there is no lie in the speech when it swears to the neighbor and does not deceive him when it does not lend money with an interest charge for its use. The merchant who acts this way will prosper galore and at the end, he will enjoy the eternal life.’

A silent billboard whispers, to those who trade with Las Fallas, with what it is shared and of identitarian nature, delicate and of great value. Those who are at the same time able to exploit the fruits without pulling up the roots. That they will be filled with fortune and joy.

‘Prime-time’ is a fault, an ephemeral intervention in the public space, part of a tradition that brings color, satire, and criticism to the streets and plazas of Valencia. Set ablaze each year, they welcome the spring.

Designed by Bona Fide Taller, built along with the craftsman and luthier Cristian Reinosa Johnson and assembled in place with a great number of generous and selfless helping hands. It was awarded in 2021 with the Second Prize in the category of Experimental Fallas.