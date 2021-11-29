We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Laughter Hair Salon / SIDES CORE

Laughter Hair Salon / SIDES CORE

© Takumi Ota

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors, Retail Interiors
Shinagawa City, Japan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. The north entrance faces a main road and features a wide, open space with high ceilings. The south end of the salon has a mezzanine level that rises 1580mm above the main floor. From the high windows, cutout views of the sky are visible. We designed this salon to take full advantage the space, which occupies the full length of the building from north to south. 

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Between the façade and interior, a wall that is the same height as the mezzanine delineates the cutting area. This blocks the line of sight from the main road while still letting in natural light from above. Messenger wires strung near the ceiling run longways into the space, serving as hangers for mirrors and partitions. The wires can be used for a variety of purposes. The parallel east and west walls are rendered a pale, complementary color. When gazing into the styling mirror the change in color creates a memorable sensation akin to that of looking at the surface of water. 

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Further into the interior, the shampoo area is housed between the wood-paneled wall and mezzanine, which are the same height. The valley becomes a calm and tranquil space. The shampoo area is flanked by the restroom and back room, both boxy, enclosed spaces. This placement preserves the location’s north-south open flow, one of its defining characteristics. 

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The mezzanine level in the back of the salon services as a studio space to photograph the salon’s hair designs. It could also be a gallery. Messenger wires allow for the future expansion of the salon’s functional space. We designed the salon’s logos and counters with the mezzanine’s step up/level up in mind, a motif with a positive connotation. 

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The salon’s name “Laughter” reflects the owner’s ideal of making the salon a place that engenders smiles and joy. Fittingly, the salon has been busy with clients since it opened.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Katsushima, Shinagawa City, Tokyo 140-0012, Japan

SIDES CORE
