We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Villa Bonh / CAS architecten

Villa Bonh / CAS architecten

Save this project
Villa Bonh / CAS architecten
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

© Tim Van de Velde© Tim Van de Velde© Tim Van de Velde© Tim Van de Velde+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bonheiden, Belgium
  • Architects: CAS architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  378
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tim Van de Velde
  • Lead Architects: Jovanca De Bruycker, Pieter-Jan Leenknecht
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. Here, summer is never far away.

Architecture does not always have to be very complicated.  A good design, respecting the logic of location and orientation, can even be very simple. This light-footed villa proves that such honest architecture without bells or whistles can nevertheless result in beautiful projects.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The client adhered to a specific architecture and ended up – via various references –at CAS.  The parcel they had acquired was big and specific.  Admittedly, at the front a busy road, but at the back tranquility prevails. There the lot is about 100 meters long and at the end, you can see grazing sheep in the meadow behind. The lot was completely overgrown, including also some beautiful mature trees that gave CAS the necessary breathing space. The location had even more trumps and these were optimally played by Pieter-Jan Leenknecht in his design.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

“Location determines a lot, if not everything. It goes without saying that this was the case here. By its specific north-facing orientation, the open landscape at the back, and the request of the client to be able to enjoy this to the most, a completely glazed rear façade was an opportunity we could not neglect.  We opted for a u-shaped floor plan with an open terrace between the living and sleeping areas as a result. A practical corridor connects both functions, which, despite the courtyard garden, don’t interfere much. A few walls are strategically placed so that from the living area you don’t see the sleeping area. In fact, the owners live for the greater part around the courtyard garden. This results everywhere – on the ground floor as well as on the upper floor where the children sleep – in beautiful views.”

Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

Although the front borders a pretty busy connecting road and the parcel makes a turnover there, it was for CAS no option to choose for a completely closed façade.  On the contrary, next to the kitchen there is a cozy morning terrace, from where you can enjoy a nice view on the other side of the street. CAS wanted to make the upper volume as light as possible through which the load distribution optimal yields.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The oblique line of the plot could be an external factor helping to define the design, but CAS stuck to their perfect u-shape, by which it slightly shifted with the upper volume right on top of it.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The light-footedness, as if it were a stacking of two volumes, is also reflected in the materiality. The supporting base of the ground floor is accentuated by a flat plaster with a concrete look. The smaller volume on top of that was realized in wooden cabinetwork and cladding. However, the difference in the materialization of the two volumes doesn’t seem hard of contrasting. After all, the plaster, carried out in a light grey color, also has a warm tone by its ocher subsoil and the use of a special sweeping technique. In doing so, certain gradations appear which make the whole seem less flat and more natural. This, in combination with the big windows, results in beautiful harmony.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

In order to create more perception in the front garden, CAS decided to relocate the drive: not straight but via a meandering movement. A few terraces, deep in the back garden, bring atmosphere and in the evening, they offer a marvelous sight on their illuminated house.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

“It is architecture without complexes, no need to argue. Except for the fine details and good composition, it simply follows the logic of the location and orientation.  For me, this is an example of honest architecture and a project in which our hobbyhorse – light, space, views… in a contemporary fashion – is beautifully expressed.”

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CAS architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Villa Bonh / CAS architecten" 29 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972662/villa-bonh-cas-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream