We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Pithouse in Kikuna / atelierco

Pithouse in Kikuna / atelierco

Save this project
Pithouse in Kikuna / atelierco

© Jumpei Suzuki© Jumpei Suzuki© Jumpei Suzuki© Jumpei Suzuki+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki

Confronting the land on which architecture was built - This is the renovation of a wooden building that stands on the site of a shell mound that bears traces of the early Jomon period, about 15,000 years ago. The building was built as a share house (six rooms), but it was sold three years later.

Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki
Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki
Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki

Fascinated by the potential of the one-story building (partly two stories) on a hill overlooking Mount Fuji, and thinking about living with the land that contained the shell mound, we lived in part of the building and began to dismantle it, checking its condition every season. It took about three and a half years for the basic design, and six months of full-scale construction while living in a temporary house nearby, and after about four years, we started our new life.

Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki
Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki

The total floor area was reduced from the original 83.86m2 to 56.69m2, but it feels as open as an outdoor grotto. The foundation, which had been lying under the floor, was exposed, and trees were planted by making holes in the moisture-proof concrete. Cold air, the smell of soil, and rain stains come up from under the foundation. The depth from the floor, which we call the hall, to the bottom of each pit varies from about 1.6m to 2.3m along the slope of the front road.

Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The ceilings, on the other hand, have a series of somewhat decorative curved shapes to emphasize the longitudinal direction. The constraint of renovation work, which is not a zero-start, made me try to practice this kind of living.

Save this picture!
© Jumpei Suzuki
© Jumpei Suzuki

It has been two months since we started living in the house, and it is now up to us to figure out how to live in it throughout the four seasons. In the future, we plan to plan the installation of the pit over the next few years.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
atelierco
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Pithouse in Kikuna / atelierco" 30 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972659/pithouse-in-kikuna-atelierco> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream