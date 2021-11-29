We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Monte Tauro Residence / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Monte Tauro Residence / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Monte Tauro Residence / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Luis Garvan© Rafael Gamo+ 47

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Mexico City, Mexico
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Monte Tauro is a single-family residence located in Lomas de Chapultepec, a highly residential area of Mexico City. The site is a 30x20m rectangle with neighbors to three of the sides, and a street on the north side.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The required project was separated and arranged based on three circulation axes on the ground floor plan, dividing the public axis, the service axis, and a bedroom block. This architectural approach aims to separate these three blocks in proportional volume and section, in order to make it noticeable that every block serves a different purpose for the project.

© Luis Garvan
© Luis Garvan
© Luis Garvan
© Luis Garvan
© Luis Garvan
© Luis Garvan
Diagrams
Diagrams
Diagrams
Diagrams
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

This arrangement in the floor makes an L-shaped scheme, which encloses the public area, including the living room, the terrace, the garden space, and the pool. Here, the enclosed space, which is completely separated from the rest of the house, takes the form of a wooden structure, contrasting with the cast concrete, a more solid language.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

About this office
PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

Houses Mexico
