Monte Tauro Residence / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Team: Pablo Pérez Palacios, Miguel Vargas, Christopher Torres, Jesús García, Jorge Quiroga, Camila Ureña

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Monte Tauro is a single-family residence located in Lomas de Chapultepec, a highly residential area of Mexico City. The site is a 30x20m rectangle with neighbors to three of the sides, and a street on the north side.

The required project was separated and arranged based on three circulation axes on the ground floor plan, dividing the public axis, the service axis, and a bedroom block. This architectural approach aims to separate these three blocks in proportional volume and section, in order to make it noticeable that every block serves a different purpose for the project.

This arrangement in the floor makes an L-shaped scheme, which encloses the public area, including the living room, the terrace, the garden space, and the pool. Here, the enclosed space, which is completely separated from the rest of the house, takes the form of a wooden structure, contrasting with the cast concrete, a more solid language.