We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Punamora House / TALLER PONTI

Punamora House / TALLER PONTI

Save this project
Punamora House / TALLER PONTI

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Spain
  • Architects: TALLER PONTI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Farrés
  • Lead Architect : Jaume Coscollar
  • Structure : Jordi Gendrau
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. It was a traditional townhouse, like so many others on the Maresme coast. It is a row house, with the main facade aligned to the street, dividing walls of mud and stone, and a back patio. Despite this, the house had two remarkable peculiarities. First, it incorporated two typological units on the same property. That is: instead of having a single bay of between 4 and 5 meters, as usual, it had two bays as part of it. Second, the ground level of the back patio of the house was about 3 meters above the ground level of the main access. Both features had great potential but were paradoxically limiting as well. In the first case because the relationship between the two entities was very poor. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In the second case, the house, which had low height, seemed to be embedded in the ground, remaining completely on the edge of the back patio. So much so that the first floor of the house did not communicate with the patio. To go out to the patio it was necessary to go down to the ground floor and go up an outside staircase again. It is also important to highlight the fact that the house is located in the historic center where the planning rules are extraordinarily strict.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Due to the abundance of interior divisions and its position in relation to the terrain, the original house was extraordinarily humid. Humidity and darkness made it an ideal place for xylophages. When the structural diagnosis was carried out, a very relevant presence of active termites was detected. The entire horizontal structure of the house was definitely useless. In order to improve humidity conditions, a ventilated chamber was built under the ground floor. To prevent the attack of xylophages, steel was chosen as the material for the horizontal structure.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The project tries to combine the rooms of the house. On the ground floor, the new gate articulates the two bays, giving centrality to the access and accompanying the traffic from the street to the house. On the upper floor, the staircase organizes the circulation into the patio. The ground floor ceiling is very present. Like the floor, it is finished with exposed ceramic. The upper floor ceiling, by contrast, has a rather ethereal presence. Unlike the floor, it is finished in white like the walls.

Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja

At the end of the route, culminating in the expansion volume, the kitchen opens onto the patio, as well as the new semicircular balcony does.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TALLER PONTI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Punamora House / TALLER PONTI" [Casa Punamora / TALLER PONTI] 26 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972563/punamora-house-taller-ponti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream