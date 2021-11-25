Henning Larsen Reveals one of the Largest Contemporary Wood Structures in Denmark

Henning Larsen and Ramboll have revealed the design of Marmormolen, a large timber building in Copenhagen. The building, which is expected to be one of the largest contemporary wood structures in Denmark, features office, retail, and commercial facilities on the Nordhavn waterfront with a green plaza, rooftop gardens, promenades, and a waterfront park.

Over the past couple of years, Copenhagen’s Nordhavn district witnessed gradual growth with its innovative approach on urban planning, transforming the waterfront area into a "testing ground for prototypical concepts" with self-driving busses and buildings made of recycled bricks. With sustainability as a driving force, the 28,000 sqm, 8 storey commercial building will be built entirely with timber. Unlike concrete, wood stores embodied carbon instead of emitting them.

Today, it is imperative that architecture challenges our usual notion of structures and materials. The construction industry is a major emitter of CO2, and we therefore also have great opportunities to make things better. We’re excited to be working with AP Pension on a project that puts sustainability and sustainable strategies such as the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals first. -- Søren Øllgaard, Partner & Design Director at Henning Larsen

The project sits in an ideal spot for a large-scale concept of modern workspace, as it is surrounded by a vibrant urban life, shops, restaurants, and public transportation hubs. Its proximity to the waterfront allows for green urban spaces on three out of four sides, along with a waterfront park. The building is designed to compliment the context by rising eight storeys facing the busy street and train tracks, and step down to three storeys facing the neighboring housing on the opposite side.

Even though the building is one big volume, it is divided into smaller cubes. Each cube has its own rooftop that features terraces and gardens with an array of biodiversity, beehives, butterfly hotels, and vegetable production for the canteen. The ground floor is an open and flexible extension of the public waterfront adjacent to the building and features a vibrant marketplace. The space will also hold amenities for the tenants such as a large canteen and auditorium, which will double as a public eatery and venue for theaters and flea markets. On upper levels, workplaces will have uninterrupted views of the city's skyline and have access to a large courtyard with greenery and direct sunlight.

The project will break ground in early 2022, and is expected to be open to the public in 2024.