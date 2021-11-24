35 Green Corner Building / Studio Anne Holtrop

+ 31

Collaborators: Maitham Almubarak, Dario Biscaro, Pedro Henriques, Edoardo Massa, Massimiliano Marcorni, Yuiko Shigeta, Remco Siebring, Carlotta Testa

Client: Sheikh Ebrahim Center

Structural Engineer: Mario Monotti

Architects: Studio Anne Holtrop

City: Muharraq

Country: Bahrain

Text description provided by the architects. The building's floor plan consists of two identical-sized rooms and a core in between. The plan is very shallow in-depth and has one long main facade with two short-end facades. With the shallow depth of the plan, the facade itself is the main spatial element.

Studio Anne Holtrop_ Site Plan - Building Construction

The facade is made out of sand-casted structural wall elements with strong relief. The elements are cast on the ground next to the building. Each cast results in a unique imprint on the element. At the position of the windows and the corners of the building, the relief is visible, as a geological cut in the ground.

Studio Anne Holtrop_ Ground Floor Plan - Building Construction

On the interior, the sand casting is repeated in the concrete floor slabs, which are made in the same way. In front of the windows, large shutters can be moved. The shutters (and the entrance door) are made out of sand-casted aluminum with the relief facing towards the interior. Contrary to the concrete elements, the aluminum sand casts are hollow. Through the windows, the interior of the casts can be seen.

Studio Anne Holtrop_ Section - Building Construction

The Green Corner building takes its name from an existing corner with a vertical garden designed by Patrick Blanc. The building will be built against parking, designed by Christian Kerez.