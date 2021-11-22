We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Barranca del Muerto Building / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Barranca del Muerto Building / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
© Luis Gallardo
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
  • Architects: CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9465
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Gallardo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Concretos Moctezuma, Firenze, Muro Joben
  • Lead Architects: Bernardo Quinzaños
© Luis Gallardo
Text description provided by the architects. The uniqueness of this project lies in the site’s double frontage, allowing the program to be spread between two towers: each has a main façade, looking onto Barranca del Muerto and José María Ibarrarán streets. Inside, a space contains the vertical circulation core shared by both towers, as well as a central courtyard rising ten stories high, to which the corridors that lead to the apartments lead. 

© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
The construction’s reinforced concrete grid structure is the basic element used to modulate the interior spaces, generating departments formed of two and three modules. 

© Luis Gallardo
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
Section
Section
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
The total volume, comprising both towers,is set back from its street frontages, creating a habitable space between the towers and the street, and separating them from the din of the city. The exposed concrete structure also functions as the façade, generating balconies for each apartment.

© Luis Gallardo
Project gallery

CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Cite: "Barranca del Muerto Building / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica" [Edificio Barranca del Muerto / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica] 22 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972270/barranca-del-muerto-building-cca-centro-de-colaboracion-arquitectonica> ISSN 0719-8884

