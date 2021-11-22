We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cowork Interiors
  4. Portugal
  5. Desvio, creative work space / João Gonçalo Lopes

Desvio, creative work space / João Gonçalo Lopes

Save this project
Desvio, creative work space / João Gonçalo Lopes
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cowork Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Project Team:João Gonçalo Lopes, Guilherme Rodrigues
  • Construction Team:João Gonçalo Lopes, Guilherme Rodrigues, Gui Garrido
  • Electrical Installations:Tiago Domingues, André Santos
  • City:Lisbon
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© João Matos
© João Matos

Text description provided by the architects. The initial brief was to convert an old car workshop with 167sqm, into a collective work and event space for art related professionals. The work involved conception, coordination and construction of the interior elements like wood structures, furniture and lighting.

Save this picture!
© João Matos
© João Matos

With big openable entrance gates, the space had the potential to become part of the street while bringing the street life in. The project layout is based on a set of different courtyards, with different characters, around which the working pods are organized. This layout was made thinking of the gradations from public to private and the different events that can happen in eachplace. It also aims to explore the full volume of the space by adding a new level while keeping the openness and the flow of the overall space.

Save this picture!
© João Matos
© João Matos
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© João Matos
© João Matos

From the beginning the project aimed to introduce old materials and explore possibilities of reuse. After schematic design we set up to collect and inventory of old parts from demolitions that were then used to shape and hack the basic spatial scheme. Together with the potted plants the material pallet generates a sense of an exterior environment as if extending from the street, where the pods become the small interior universes within this "outdoor" space like in a small neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© João Matos
© João Matos

We saw the working pods as open structures to be contaminated by their occupants. Accordingto the different personal character of each occupier and different moments, the pods would be able to be more or less open. This generates very diverse and dynamic gradations of permeability within the same frame.

Save this picture!
© João Matos
© João Matos

Through the experience of building it ourselves we were able to tune each element to its final position, allowing us to think closer to the body scale. It became a very close and attentive process where each material and detail could be brought to its full potential. This attention to the combination of materials allowed us to create different ambients and microcosmos for each working area within the overall space.

Save this picture!
© João Matos
© João Matos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
João Gonçalo Lopes
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Desvio, creative work space / João Gonçalo Lopes" [Espaço de Trabalho Criativo Desvio / João Gonçalo Lopes] 22 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972267/desvio-creative-work-space-joao-goncalo-lopes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream