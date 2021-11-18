Hasle Universal Hotel / Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter AS

+ 33

Responsible Partner: Franco Ghilardi

Project Manager/Architect: Henrik Poulsson

Project Architect Detailing: Heleri Nommik

Project Architect Facade Design: Federico Iannarone

Project Architect Interior Layout And Design: Anna Maria Grossi

Project Architects Interior Fitness Center: Vilde Vanberg, Jessica Vetere

Head Of Construction: Jon Semb

Technical Soutions Facade: Nils Landa

Property Developer: Cato Lauritzen

City: Oslo

Country: Norway

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Work and Leisure are merging, this irreversible cultural shift prompts re-calibration or even complete re-thinking of traditional building types. We see an increase in the demand for more open and more flexible buildings to satisfy a rapid-shifting real estate market. Hasle Universal is a hotel and office building developed as a platform for such reformulation. The structure is designed for use change, allowing for program retrofit at any given time but without compromising spatial qualities and main technical requirements.

The building is currently the home of Quality Hotel Hasle Linie, the office concept K7, including the entertainment brand Nent Group, and the fitness center Sterk Helse located in the base.

Urban catalyst. Hasle Universal is designed for commercial uses which are to serve and activate the neighborhood of Hasle Linje. The building and its program including its outdoor areas, are largely open to the public, inviting neighbors to enjoy the spaces and its facilities at the lower levels. Three main entrances and a fully transparent ground floor connect all sides of the surroundings with the interior. The building negotiates the height differences on the site, offering two exterior and one interior connection between the upper and lower levels, binding the neighborhood’s residential and commercial areas together.

Celebrating the industrial. The façade of the hotel, inspired by the industrial history of the site, is a unitized façade system. Its repetition and simplicity derive from the concept of universal space and flexible use. The façade of the office volume investigates the concept of regularity and repetition, with prefabricated windows and wood veneered façade panels. The paneled grid, with equal dimensions for horizontal and vertical widths, allows for generous daylight conditions on all floors, while the wood veneer creates a soft and gentle contrast to the hotel volume and adjacent neighboring buildings.

Public lobby. The ground floor of the building contains a generous mixed-use lobby that connects all three main entrances. The lobby acts as the heart of the building, binding all programs of the ground level together with the public and the upper floors. The different zones of the lobby are regularly re-furnished for a variety of activities and events. The end part of the lobby acts as a climatized street, splitting the building into the two volumes of hotel and office. With the main conference hall located on the ground floor, all other spaces benefit from the generous ceiling height, creating an “industrial space” atmosphere on the whole floor.

Sustainability. Through the universal dimensioning of floor heights and overall volume, the building becomes truly sustainable, allowing future transformation to happen effortlessly, without demolition. The hotel has floor heights and depths suited for office space, and the upper floors are also applicable as housing. The consequent use of elements in all parts of the building makes future transformation and recycling simpler.